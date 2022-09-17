091522-GC-Football01rgb.jpg

Santa Fe High School’s football players helmets lay on the sidelines during practice at Ivan Head Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Bill Moon couldn’t help but thank Zeke Villegas for being his knight in shining armor, with football helmets in tow.

It was August, and Moon, the head football coach at Santa Fe Indian School, needed 19 helmets for his middle school program, as he saw middle school to varsity participation for the sport jump from about 35 players in 2021 to 80 this season. The problem was there were not enough helmets for everyone, and none was coming any time soon — even though an order had been submitted earlier this year.

Supply-chain issues, which have been a common problem in the COVID-19 world, were just as much of a challenge for football coaches as they were for the grocer down the street. Because of shortages in warehouse employees at  companies like Schutt and Riddell, which supply a majority of helmets nationwide, schools are experiencing at least a six-month wait before their orders are shipped.

