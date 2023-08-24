It will be another sprint to the wire between St. Michael’s and Santa Fe Prep, but the real story this year could be the rise of Santa Fe High. The Demonettes are deep and have all the makings of a state playoff team. Here is a breakdown of each district:
Class 5A
District 5-5A
Santa Fe High has won nearly 80% of its games over the last two years, and there’s plenty of reason to expect that trend to continue as it and Albuquerque High will again battle for the top spot. The Demonettes return an experienced group that’s bolstered by a pair of impactful transfers in Elsa Ranney Smith (St. Michael’s) and Laila Carter (Los Alamos). A senior who is one of a handful of former St. Mike’s players to head down Siringo Road the last two years, Smith is actually in her second year in the program since she had to sit out varsity competition as a junior due to the transfer rule. Carter scored six goals for Los Alamos last season and has two years of eligibility remaining. Capital’s entire roster returns from a 3-win campaign last season, including leading scorer Vanessa Reyes.
Class 4A
District 2-4A
Two of the top three scorers from the roster of last season’s undefeated district champ Los Alamos are gone, leaving junior Marlee Katko as the focal point of the offense. That shouldn’t be a problem as the Hilltoppers owned this district a year ago and there’s not much indication this season will be any different. Taos should make gains this year with a youthful roster that learned the hard way by fielding a number of underclassmen a year ago. Sophomore Amelia Caldwell will be among the district’s top players. Pojoaque Valley scored just one goal in district play last year and will again be dealing with depth issues.
Class 1A/3A
District 2-1A/3A
Defending district champ Santa Fe Prep is just as good, if not better, than it was a year ago. Sophomore Marley Belyeu and senior Lusa Hirsch-Arnett are two of the most explosive scorers in 3A and are expected to be a potent 1-2 punch all season for the Blue Griffins. St. Michael’s will field a thin but talented roster with seniors Tara Schneider and Jada Lujan playing big roles. Robertson won 17 games a year ago but is in rebuilding mode after getting hit hard by graduation. West Las Vegas lacks much depth but has the talent to push for a playoff spot. Santa Fe Indian School is still looking to make history having never won a district game at the varsity level.
District 5-1A/3A
Ruidoso dominated this district a year ago, but it was the emergence of Academy for Technology and the Classics that stole the show. The Phoenix earned an at-large bid to the state tournament behind a roster of predominantly underclassmen. The biggest question is who will answer the bell and become the offensive threat the team desperately needs? Sophomore Isabel Munoz will get plenty of opportunities, but only time will tell as ATC looks for a second option. Monte del Sol, which was shut out in seven of its last eight games a year ago, hopes to remain competitive with an inexperienced roster.