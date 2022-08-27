Class 5A
District 5-5A: Santa Fe High is hoping to continue to build upon the momentum of a 10-2 finish and a 5A playoff berth after a 3-7 start in 2021. Senior Alyssa Sanchez is the top returning hitter, but the Demonettes have a hole at setter that needs to be filled. Capital hopes the lumps it took with an inexperienced group of mostly juniors turns into success as seniors this year. The Lady Jaguars will again rely on a tough defense, led by seniors Alyssa Sandoval and Chanelle Jaeger.
Class 4A
District 2-4A: Los Alamos parlayed a 17-6 regular season into a No. 3 seed for the 4A tournament but stumbled when setter Angelina Passalacqua fractured her wrist. Now a junior, Passalacqua returns to pilot an offense that has plenty of firepower with senior hitters Ashley Hammond and Michelle Macias.
Pojoaque did something it hadn't done since winning the 4A title in 2013 — win a postseason match. The Elkettes have a senior-dominanted team hoping to parlay that bit of success and challenge the Lady Hiltoppers for district supremacy. Returning outside hitters Anica Urioste and Adrianna Rodriguez gives Pojoaque some power — albeit undersized.
Española Valley went winless in district play for the first time in more than two decades, but head coach Nicole Romero has some size in senior Unica May (5-foot-9), junior Mercedes Gonzales (5-10) and sophomore Santana Martinez (5-11). However, finding a steady setter will be key in unleashing the Lady Sundevils' attack.
Taos had its best season in more than a decade with an 8-10 mark but lost two key hitters to graduation. To make matters worse, junior middle hitter Kiona Ely is out with an injury, taking away the Lady Tigers' top returning hitter. Seniors Reilly Rodriguez and Shaylee Mirabal will have to take up on the slack.
Class 3A
District 2-3A: Las Vegas Robertson vs. St. Michael's. Whoever prevails in those two district matches will not only be the district champion but very likely a top-two seed for the 3A bracket. The Lady Cardinals return 3A's best player in Jaylee Gonzales, but they have to replace nine seniors who were a big part of last year's undefeated season.
St. Michael's was young and inexperienced. While the Lady Horsemen are still young, inexperienced no longer applies. Sophomore studs Marissa Sandoval-Moya and Maya Pino headline the attack at the net, but St. Michael's has plenty of firepower beyond those two.
Santa Fe Indian School and Santa Fe Prep have new coaches (Joseph Garcia at SFIS; Todd Kurth in an interim role at Prep) who will try to keep their respective programs stalking the district's dynamic duo. SFIS lost Angelina Geissinger, who transferred to Santa Fe High, but have Jalen Abeyta and Shade-Phea Young returning up front.
The Blue Griffins have perhaps the second-best player in in 2-3A in Nichole Gonzales, but she needs help from a young, inexperienced group around her.
Stacy Fulgenzi is in Year Two of the rebuilding project at West Las Vegas, and she has a senior-loaded roster looking to make progress.
Class 2A
District 2-2A: Same name, new face at Monte del Sol. The school kept its new head coach in the family, as Jessica Butler takes over her mom, Chela Butler, after seven seasons. The undersized Lady Dragons return senior outside hitter Krista Terrazas, but the line is full of inexperienced underclassmen.
Mike Velarde is in his second year at Tierra Encantada, but has just one returning varsity player from a 1-14 squad in 2021.
District 5-2A: Escalante came a win away from playing in the 2A semifinals but has to replace five seniors who graduated. The Lady Lobos will build their attack around senior outside hitter Brycelyn Martinez. Questa goes from a senior-ladened team to an undersized, sophomore-dominant group Peñasco is another team that lost a host of seniors (five), but its junior class, led by Alaise MacAuley, will fill that void.
It's been six years since Mora head coach Jacquelyn Sanchez led the Rangerettes to a state title. This season might be the year the program rises to that level again, with seniors Sierra Velarde and Mikayela Gurule leading the way.
Mesa Vista went from one Torrez (Leonard) to another (Renee, wife of the late volleyball/girls basketball coach). The Lady Trojans have junior Brittni Suazo and the coach's daughter, Kylie Torrez, to lead the way.
McCurdy struggled through a 1-16 season in 2021, but returns junior captain and setter Paola Gonzales.
District 6-2A: Pecos will not be as young as it was last year, when almost half the roster was freshmen, but the Lady Panthers will be undersized, especially up front. Sophomore Natalia Stout, a 5-7 outside, is a budding talent around which Pecos can build its attack.
Class 1A
District 7-1A: Santa Fe Waldorf shook off the rust from not playing in the spring of 2021 and almost reached the Class 1A State Tournament. The Lady Wolves will be on contention for the district title with senior hitters Amiyah Dant and Nina Otero highlighting the hitting attack. New Mexico School for the Deaf brings back two of its top hitters in senior Stacy Vargas and sophomore Angelique Quinonez from a team that went 7-11 last year and almost beat Waldorf in district play.