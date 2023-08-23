Boys soccer district outlooks
Santa Fe High is in a state of flux, but the usual contenders (Los Alamos, St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Prep, Tierra Encantada) will take their places in their respective districts. Here is a breakdown of each district:
The Demons and Albuquerque High spent the past two seasons battling it out for district — and state — supremacy, but Santa Fe High might be chasing the Bulldogs this year. The Demons lost seven seniors from last season’s Class 5A semifinalists, and will be junior- and sophomore-dominant in 2023 behind juniors Cy Anderson and Chris Solano. Capital’s challenge over the past two seasons has been keeping players eligible, which often leads to a different look in the final two weeks of the season once those players can play. Even with senior Kenner Sabillon and junior Brayan Calles expected to return, the Jaguars could struggle to score.
The Hilltoppers might have a new head coach in Vance Boone, but they still should be the favorites to win the district for the third straight year. Even though they lost four of their top six scorers to graduation, Los Alamos returns senior midfielders Jackson Boone and Shiv Antar Khalsa to lead that way. Pojoaque Valley endured a youth movement, but juniors Elijah Hall and Ira Borth-Jorgensen should benefit from last year’s growing pains. The same could be said at Taos, as half of its roster were underclassmen or eighth graders last season. Junior Jayden Greywolf and his team-best four goals return.
Last year’s three-team dogfight should continue into 2023, as Santa Fe Prep, St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson are primed for a repeat. Prep might have lost All-State performer Asher Nathan to graduation, but juniors Weston Stump and Cyrus Hnasko will soften that blow. St. Michael’s not only lost leading goal scorer Trevor Erickson but Jonathan Wheeler and Joaquin Esquivel to transfers. Still, junior Elijah Gutierrez and sophomore Allan Rosales can mitigate the loss of Erickson, while Santiago Sandoval returns in goal. However, the junior duo of Aaron Doss (a team-high 22 goals) and Theo Williamson (nine goals, nine assists) might give the Cardinals the edge this year.
As has been the case for most of the past five seasons, this district should come down to whoever can gain the upper hand between Monte del Sol and Tierra Encantada. With most of a freshman-dominant lineup returning, the Alacranes will be up to the challenge. Meanwhile, the Dragons return the trio of senior Ian Cota, junior Freddie Lozoya and sophomore leading scorer Josue Arreola. Academy for Technology and the Classics could be a dark horse, as its underclassmen-dominant roster (11 players in all) should return with a wealth of experience.
