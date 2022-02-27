Most of you probably spent your Sunday chipping away at to-do lists or, in the case of the Barron residence, waiting breathlessly for the state basketball pairings to be announced.
The men and women who make up the Northern New Mexico College basketball program spent their Sunday on the road. Like, literally, the entire day.
Following Saturday night’s loss in the semifinals of the Continental Athletic Conference semifinals, the NNMC men headed back to their hotel in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and prepared for the agonizingly long bus ride back home to their Española campus.
By head coach Ryan Cordova’s estimation, that equated to a 22-hour drive to cover the 1,033 miles. A quick scan of MapQuest.com shows the trip can be made in about 16 hours — but that’s assuming you’re in your car and don’t have a bus full of people who need regular stops to, you know, do their thing.
A 22-hour (give or take) solo trip in the car can take you a lot further than a bus. Places like Portland, Atlanta, a Wildcats game in Lexington, Ky., or doing a Lambeau Leap in Green Bay are all doable in under 22 hours. You can get to a Winnipeg Jets home game or visit the Big House in slightly more time.
Thing is, NNMC’s trip to Iowa is a lot longer when you consider it started off with a literal bang.
When the team departed campus the night of Feb. 22, the bus had a blowout in Wagon Mound. Cordova said they didn’t have a jack or wrench, so they waited in the cold until a tow truck came to lend support.
“We made it eventually,” Cordova said, “but that’s an example of life in the NAIA. It’s no-frills travel.”
Ten local student-athletes have been awarded partial scholarships from the New Mexico Activities Association Foundation. A total of $41,500 was paid out over 37 scholarships in 12 categories.
Among the winners were Santa Fe students Daymon Lujan (St. Michael’s), Ethan Manske (St. Michael’s) and Josette Gurule (Academy for Technology and the Classics). Each received $1,000 for their contributions to athletics and academics.
Other $1,000 winners included Mikaella Sena (Robertson), Melaki Jones (Española Valley), Gilbert Valdez (Peñasco), Diego Aragon (Mora) and Sarah Pearson (Los Alamos).
A pair of students were given the Gary Tripp NMAA Extraordinary Participation Scholarship for schools in Class 3A-5A. Those were Robert Gersten (Taos) and Andrew Corliss (Los Alamos).
What a difference a mask makes. After Las Vegas Robertson’s 55-46 win over St. Michael’s in the District 2-3A boys basketball championship game Saturday, Cardinals head coach James Branch spent a few extra seconds talking with St. Michael’s senior wing Josh Sanchez.
Branch said he was catching up with Sanchez because the two once shared the same colors — the red-and-gold of Española Valley. Sanchez was a freshman for the Sundevils during Branch’s last year at the school in 2018-19. Branch was let go after the season before finding his way to Robertson in 2021. Meanwhile, Sanchez transferred to St. Michael’s, and played on the varsity this season.
He added he didn’t recognize Sanchez in the team’s previous two meetings because of one thing.
“I couldn’t see his face — he was wearing a mask!” Branch said.
That changed when the state ended its indoor mask mandate Feb. 17 — after the teams played their two district games.
Speaking of Branch, he reached a milestone with the Cardinals’ 63-50 win over Raton on Monday in the District 2-3A regular-season finale. It was his 300th win as head boys basketball coach. After the win over the Horsemen, Branch’s record sits at 301-221 in a 20-year career.
He also spent two seasons as the girls basketball coach at McCurdy and Mesa Vista.
The basketball season might be coming to its exciting conclusion, but baseball is starting to ramp up. Santa Fe High started its season Saturday at home against Albuquerque Academy, which scored seven runs in the final three frames for a 7-1 win.
The Demons led 1-0 through four innings when the Chargers, the reigning Class 4A champions, broke through starter Carlos Garcia for three runs in the fifth. Academy added four in the seventh for insurance.
Santa Fe High managed five hits and six walks, with Luc Jaramillo going 1-for-2 with the team’s lone run scored in the third.
The Demons travel to Hobbs for a three-day tournament starting Thursday, playing Belen in the Black/Gold Slugfest.
New Mexico Highlands University’s men’s basketball team saw its season extended by at least one more game Saturday. Despite an 88-83 loss to South Dakota Mines in the John A. Wilson Complex to complete regular-season play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, the Cowboys made it as the No. 8 seed for the RMAC Tournament that begins Tuesday.
NMHU (13-15 overall, 10-12 in the RMAC) will take on
No. 1 Black Hills State on Tuesday. The Cowboys split the season series with the Yellow Jackets, upsetting them 83-74 in Las Vegas, Nev., on Feb. 12.
Taos cross-country runner Judah Daffron took first place in the Galisteo Basin Preserve Winter Trail Short-Course Series on Feb. 19, completing three races in the series that took place on the third Saturday of December, January and February.
The races got progressively longer, 3.5 miles, 4.25 miles and 6.2 miles; Daffron won all three races to take the series. Close to 80 people participated in the short-course series. Daffron also set course records for all three disciplines. The series included a long-course and virtual option.
The Winter Trail Series took place at the Galisteo Basin Preserve in Lamy. Race participants raised over $5,300 to be given to the preserve which contains over 40 miles of beautiful trails, mostly single-track.
