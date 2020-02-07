The Northern New Mexico College Eagles continued their late-season run that they hope gets them into the conference tournament.
Northern New Mexico outscored Park University Gilbert (Ariz.) 50-36 in the second half Friday to secure an 88-66 win in Eagles Memorial Sportsplex. It was their fifth straight win.
At 7-15 overall, the Eagles need to beat the Buccaneers in the second game of the weekend doubleheader at 5 p.m. Saturday to have a chance at advancing to the Association of Independent Institutions Conference Tournament at the end of the month.
Northern New Mexico head coach Ryan Cordova said the team sits in 10th place in the conference rankings. Still, his team's transformation after losing three key players earlier in the season has been impressive.
"To be honest, whether we make the conference tournament or not, we finished the season strong," Cordova said. "We got a lot of freshmen playing time and that gets us ready for next year. The fun part is they are playing for each other, and nobody is being selfish — not one bit."
Junior Estevan Martinez had a team-best 20 points, while senior Naquwan Solomon added 19 as 12 players scored on the night.
