NNMC Ryan Cordova 3

Northern New Mexico College men’s basketball coach Ryan Cordova coaches his team during a Feb. 11 game against UNM in The Pit. He was fired Friday.

 New Mexican file photo

Northern New Mexico College fired athletic director and men’s basketball coach Ryan Cordova on Friday.

His dismissal becomes official Nov. 4.

Cordova was the only basketball coach in school history, spending the last 12 years at the helm of a program he started following an extensive career as a coach in the high school, college and professional ranks. He had previous coaching stops at Fort Lewis College, Gallup and Española Valley high schools, and with the defunct New Mexico Slam of the International Basketball League.

Popular in the Community