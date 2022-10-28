Northern New Mexico College fired athletic director and men’s basketball coach Ryan Cordova on Friday.
His dismissal becomes official Nov. 4.
Cordova was the only basketball coach in school history, spending the last 12 years at the helm of a program he started following an extensive career as a coach in the high school, college and professional ranks. He had previous coaching stops at Fort Lewis College, Gallup and Española Valley high schools, and with the defunct New Mexico Slam of the International Basketball League.
He took NNMC, a small NAIA school in Española, to the NAIA National Championship postseason tournament once and qualified the Eagles for the conference tournament 10 times in his 12 seasons.
Interim NNMC President Barbara Medina confirmed Cordova's dismissal via text message Friday evening. She also confirmed he had been terminated "for cause" without offering details, texting, “I have no comment on personnel matters.”
Medina appointed herself the interim athletic director in September after she placed Cordova on paid administrative leave Sept. 12. She wrote “no comment” when asked if she would assume the permanent title of AD. Same, too, for Northern assistant coach Jesus Aragon, whom she named interim coach in Cordova’s absence.
Aragon was Cordova's assistant and helped construct the roster that includes Santa Fe High graduate Chano Herrera, Pecos grad Omar Dominguez and Española Valley's Jordan Duda.
The Eagles opened their season Thursday night as part of the Northern New Mexico Classic, which had them playing three games in as many days. Aragon did not return a message seeking comment.
Citing a gag order issued by the school, Cordova has been unavailable for comment during the investigation. The school repeatedly declined to shed light on why he was disciplined but multiple sources have said it had to do with his recruitment of international players.
NNMC had as many as 27 players in its summer program, some of whom came from outside the country. The Eagles had players from Spain, Mexico, Iran and Panama on campus this summer.
Cordova was instructed not to have any contact with his players during the investigation. He was also prohibited from contacting his staff or anyone associated with the school while the administration looked into the matter. He was ordered to check in daily with NNMC’s vice president.
Coincidentally, Friday was Cordova’s 48th birthday.