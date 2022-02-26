Northern New Mexico College's dreams of reaching the NAIA Tournament vaporized in the span of just over half a minute on Saturday night.
The Eagles had a five point lead vanish in the final 36 seconds of regulation, then lost 84-79 in overtime to Washington, Md., Adventist in the semifinals of the Continental Athletic Conference Tournament in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The event's No. 2 seed, Adventist moves into Sunday's championship game against top seed Florida College.
The two teams reaching the event's championship game clinch automatic bids to the 64-team field for the national tournament.
"We were that close, that close," said NNMC coach Ryan Cordova. "A good word is 'deflating' because you have missed free throws, not getting a bucket at the end, give up five or six points down the stretch. Guys were kind of hard on themselves instead of letting it go and regrouping for overtime."
In the final 44 seconds of regulation, the Eagles missed three free throws, gave up a 3-pointer and a layup, then had a potential game-winning layup by Tyrique Weaver miss the mark.
After Northern's Jared Perez converted a bucket a minute into overtime to give the Eagles a 74-73 lead, Adventist's Mastadi Pitt scored his team's next nine points. Then the Shock's Devon Flowers threw down a fastbreak dunk with six seconds left after he rejected a Jamal Harris shot in the waning moments.
"I wasn't really prepared to say anything about going home early because, honestly, I never considered the thought of us losing," Cordova said. "No disrespect to those guys [Adventist], but we'd prepared for this weekend as if we were going to the finals and making it to the national tournament."
The NAIA will invite a handful of teams as at-large bids, but Cordova doesn't consider NNMC a candidate.
"We had a good run against other NAIA schools but we played so many NCAA teams that we're basically a .500 team, and they're not taking a .500 team as an at-large," he said.
Damione Thomas and Ricardo Zambrano each scored 16 points to lead Northern. Harris and Weaver both had 12, but Weaver's time was limited by foul trouble. He only attempted nine shots but grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds despite missing key minutes in the second half after picking up his third and fourth fouls.
"More than anything we had to adjust our defense because they were taking it right to him," Cordova said.
The true killer was in the turnover department. The Eagles had 20 miscues, a dozen of which were on bad passes or silly mistakes.
"We came in here knowing we had to rebound with them, which we did," Cordova said. "The thing you don't really plan for are the turnovers, and that's what really hurt us."
The Eagles were also outscored 18-9 at the free-throw line, taking less than half the amount of attempts as Adventist.
Cordova said it wasn't about excuses, though.
"As disappointing as it is and, yeah, we would love to be at nationals. There's so much going on in this world right now that are so much bigger than losing a basketball game, with kids getting shot and killed in our own backyards and at schools, and a war going on on the other side of the world," he said. "This is just basketball, and now we have to deal with the loss and move on."
NNMC finished its season 13-11 with all 13 wins coming against NAIA rivals. Of the losses, seven were to teams in either NCAA Division I or Division II.
