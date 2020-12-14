Safety for student-athletes at Northern New Mexico College was of the utmost importance for Ryan Cordova.
That played a key factor in suspending all activity for the athletic department’s teams for the 2020-21 season, which Northern New Mexico announced Monday. That means no men’s and women’s basketball, cross-country, golf and dance/cheer teams this season.
The news comes on the heels of New Mexico Highlands University cancelling the seasons of for men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and volleyball programs on Dec. 4.
Cordova, who is the school’s athletic director and head men’s basketball coach, said the NAIA school could not afford the kinds of protocols and equipment NCAA Division I programs can support to ensure the safety of all students, coaches and staff while playing.
The University of New Mexico football team completed its season while playing in Las Vegas, Nev., to the tune of $70,000 per week. Meanwhile, its men’s and women’s basketball teams are competing in Texas because the state’s current health order does not allow them to compete in New Mexico.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes has to come first if we want to stop this virus,” Cordova said.
The decision to halt the season did not come easily, Cordova said. The school already postponed the cross-country teams’ season in the fall. Cordova and administrators decided to hold off cancelling the season on a monthly basis until it was clear that there were no other alternatives.
“We tried to wait as long as we could in the hopes that the numbers would go down,” Cordova said. “When December 1st came around, we were like, ‘Maybe they’ll go down in January.’ But that was wishful thinking and giving everyone a false sense of hope. We visited with the athletes and they felt the same way. We will do our best to be ready for next year.”
Cordova said the NAIA also will grant all athletes and extra year of eligibility, much like the NCAA is doing with all of its student-athletes. While there is some consternation from high-school athletes and coaches that those actions will come at the cost of their scholarship prospects, Cordova emphasized they should think otherwise.
“Don’t feel hopeless and that you’re not going to get a look,” Cordova said. “We at Northern New Mexico College want to give them that little sign of hope or a sense of relief that your kids are going to get looked at if they want to play at college. Plenty of coaches are recruiting and looking at them.”
Cordova anticipates no sports will be cut for next year and all scholarships will be honored. He said whatever revenue is lost from not playing will not affect the department’s $600,000 budget.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.