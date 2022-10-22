Northern New Mexico College has placed athletic director and men's basketball coach Ryan Cordova on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
NNMC interim president Barbara M. Medina confirmed the disciplinary action Saturday night but declined to elaborate on the matter, saying it was a personnel issue.
Medina did say she has taken over as interim AD in Cordova's place. She was in attendance for Saturday night's men's basketball scrimmage at the Eagle Memorial Sportsplex where the team plays its home games.
Cordova's assistant, Jesus Aragon, is filling in as interim head coach pending the completion of an internal investigation launched Sept. 12, when the school first put Cordova on leave. No reason was given and the move was not made public.
Cordova was been ordered not to discuss the matter with anyone outside the college's administration and was ordered not to have any contact with his players, staff or anyone affiliated with the school. To date, he has not been a part of a single practice, workout or offseason program since the second week of September.
NNMC is an NAIA program located in Española. Cordova was entering his 13th season as men's basketball coach and AD. Attempts to reach him and other officials at the school for clarification about his administrative leave were unsuccessful.
When asked if Cordova had been fired, Medina responded, "No comment."
She also said there is no timetable for the internal investigation and declined to elaborate on details regarding Cordova or the school's findings. She did not offer a reason for the school's move against him.
Cordova's basketball coaching roots extend back nearly three decades. He had stints at Fort Lewis College and the defunct New Mexico Slam professional team in Albuquerque, as well as stops as a high school head coach and assistant at Gallup and Española Valley.
He left his post at Española Valley to launch the men's program at NNMC. Over the years, he started the athletic department's golf and cross country teams, as well as cheerleading and women's basketball. He has tried to raise the school's profile, landing nonconference games against a number of NCAA Division I and Division II teams like New Mexico State, UTEP, New Mexico, Northern Arizona and several teams in the D-II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
He has graduated 57 percent of his student-athletes — approximately three times the school's average for non-athletes.
He has also coached the Eagles to multiple berths in postseason tournaments, including a recent spot in the NAIA championship bracket. A number of his players, past and present, hail from New Mexico high schools. His program has built a reputation for landing the state's top non-NCAA talent, the majority of whom have come from the Albuquerque and Santa Fe area.
He was serving on the NAIA Championships Committee for all sports at the time he was put on leave. He was also a member of the NAIA Administrative Council.
As of Saturday he was still listed on the Eagles' website as the athletic director and basketball coach.
NNMC will open its season Thursday night, hosting the Northern New Mexico Classic. The Eagles will play the NNMC junior varsity on Thursday, then face Bethel College and Tec de Monterrey (Mexico) over the following two days.