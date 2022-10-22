Northern New Mexico College has placed athletic director and men's basketball coach Ryan Cordova on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

NNMC interim president Barbara M. Medina confirmed the disciplinary action Saturday night but declined to elaborate on the matter, saying it was a personnel issue.

Medina did say she has taken over as interim AD in Cordova's place. She was in attendance for Saturday night's men's basketball scrimmage at the Eagle Memorial Sportsplex where the team plays its home games.

Popular in the Community