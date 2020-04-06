The New Mexico High School Coaches Association has pared down its list of 30-player all-region teams down to its 12-person North-South All-Star rosters.
Among those picked to represent the North in the boys small-school game for Classes 1A-3A will be three players from Pecos (Xavier Padilla, Ish Villegas and Anthony Armijo) along with Robertson’s Julius Vaughn, Jon Balizan of West Las Vegas and Mora’s Jerome Pacheco. The team will be coached by Robertson’s Manuel Romero.
The boys large-school North roster (for schools in 4A and 5A) has Capital’s Brandon Saiz and T.J. Sanchez with Santa Fe High’s Zack Cole as the coach.
The girls large-school North roster will have Pojoaque Valley's Michaela Martinez and Ashten Martinez, as well as Rebecca Green of Los Alamos. The small-school team will have Robertson’s Tessa Ortiz and Penasco’s Carly Gonzales.
All four games will be played, conditions permitting, in late July as part of the NMHSCA’s annual summer coaches’ convention in Albuquerque.
