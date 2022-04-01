The key to mixed-doubles success for Santa Fe Prep’s Isabel Voinescu is Henry Kaufman’s humor.
But she’ll never tell what it is about the freshmen that makes her laugh — and relax. And when she’s playing loose, Voinescu plays better.
“We can’t tell the secrets, not when we win,” Voinescu said. “But it’s because of Henry’s humor.”
Voinescu, a senior and reigning Class 1A/4A state singles champion, and Kaufman, who has vaulted to the No. 1 singles player on the boys team, have played mixed doubles before in tennis clinics. But Friday represented the first time the pair played an actual match, as the Blue Griffins’ No. 1 mixed doubles team for the first day of the Capital Invitational.
Mixed doubles is not a sanctioned division in prep tennis, but Capital has used the first day of the tournament to put on a mixed doubles event. Jaguars assistant coach Bruce Cottrell, who has helped organize the tournament since the mid-1990s when it was called the Los Alamos Invite, said the goal is to give the players a new experience and to have fun before a grueling Saturday schedule of doubles and singles action.
Voinescu and Kaufman won their first three matches, as each of the 10 schools at the tournament played each other in a six-match format. It made for a long day, with matches concluding just as dusk approached.
While scores were kept, they were not necessarily recorded for posterity’s sake. After all, there was nothing on the line for the teams — other than good, old-fashioned bragging rights.
That was more than enough for some players, though.
“We’re all competitive,” said Santa Fe High eighth grader Carmen Valentino, who played with sophomore Humza Mahmood from the boys side on the Demons’ No. 1 team. “It’s a competitive sport, and we all want to win, but it is fun to play.”
For some players, mixed doubles was a new experience; the boys and girls teams usually practice and travel together to dual matches and
tournaments. Capital’s No. 1 team of freshman Marcus Crockett and junior Alyssa Sandoval spent the week scrimmaging teammates in preparation for Friday, but they said it’s not enough time to fully develop chemistry on the court.
“It’s pretty hard because I think tennis is all about working with yourself or your teammate,” Crockett said. “When you don’t play with a person or understand their game, it’s hard to win points. Alyssa and I practice together, and we like each other, but having experience is the key. That’s something we don’t have as doubles partners.”
It showed in their match against Española Valley’s Ian Gaytan and Olivia Suazo. They were within 5-3 before dropping the last three games in an 8-3 loss. Each match was played as an extended set, with the victors needing to take eight games instead of the customary six.
Las Vegas Robertson head coach Juan Carlos Fulgenzi said his teams have had prior experience with mixed doubles action, especially when they competed in Texas, where mixed doubles is sanctioned. Fulgenzi said mixed doubles are not really popular on the United States Tennis Association’s junior circuit, except at the regional tournament level, so a lot of players have limited or no experience at it.
Still, he likes it because it helps build players develop other skills that can help them later in the season.
“It teaches you, being on the male side of it, to use more of your tools in your toolbox,” Fulgenzi said. “Obviously, you don’t want to go overpower a female, although they can hit the ball. But it makes you work on your different angles, your spin, your touch, your feel.”
Valentino, though, said there are some girls players who hit the ball harder than some boys players. Voinescu, she said, is one of them.
“Isabel Voinescu, her serve is amazing,” Valentino said. “I have a harder time returning hers.”
Sandoval said her experience as a wrestler helped her adapt quickly to squaring up against a boys player’s serve or return. If anything, she said, it takes away the intimidation factor.
“In wrestling, it’s a guy coming at you [in practice],” Sandoval said. “Here, it’s just a ball. It’s coming at you harder, which is still pretty scary, but I think wrestling prepared me for that.”
Ultimately, Friday’s exhibition is a warm-up for an intense Saturday in which dozens of matches will be played at Capital (girls) and Santa Fe High (boys) to determine individual champions in three singles and two doubles flights.
Kaufman will team with Jackson Friedland in the No. 1 doubles flight, which is a step up for the pair. They were the No. 2 team behind Jonas Anderson-Joyner and Teo Gilbert, but Anderson-Joyner injured his ankle during last weekend’s Capital Quadrangular-plus-two team tournament.
While it was likely Anderson-Joyner might have opted for the singles draw and left the No. 1 doubles for Kaufman and Friedland, the freshman now finds himself as the de facto top player for the Blue Griffins for the time being.
“It’s a huge loss for the team, but we want him back and we hope he recovers,” Kaufman said. “I’m gonna like it, though. I like the pressure and a move up in the competition is a good experience, and playing against better players is fun.”
And maybe Kaufman’s sense of humor can do for him what it does for his mixed doubles partner.
