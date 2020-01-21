The North of 40 fundraising group will give funds to both Santa Fe High and St. Michael's on Wednesday.
The nonprofit group, which was created by alumni from both schools to commemorate both the 40th-year reunion of the Class of 1980 as well as Santa Fe High's 1979 state championship football team, will hand out $15,000 to both schools for their football and activities programs.
Jeff Apodaca, a Santa Fe High graduate and a member of the football team, said the group will present $5,000 checks to the St. Michael's and Santa Fe High football programs during a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael's. It also will hand out $2,500 toward both schools' activities programs with explicit instruction that the money will go to non-athletic teams.
"It can to choir, band, the chess club, boys state, but it has to be non-sports oriented," Apodaca said.
Apodaca added that North of 40 raised about $31,000 with its events during the week of the Demons-Horsemen game in September, but the rest of the money will be used for expenses as well as to put next year's committee on solid footing as the Class of 1981 takes over fundraising responsibilities.
"No one is taking a salary," Apodaca said. "We are keeping the money in there for expenses for next year's event."
Apodaca said North of 40 is intended for the next graduating class to take over fundraising for their alma maters' 40th-year reunion.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.