It might be the 40th anniversary of one of the most celebrated high school teams in Santa Fe’s history, but the members of the 1979 Santa Fe High football team wanted to do more than just mark the occasion.
The members of the Demons’ lone state football championship decided to partner with their Siringo Road rivals at St. Michael’s and do something to give back to the schools they both love. So alumni from both, spanning several graduation classes, formed a nonprofit group, North of 40, that will raise funds for both schools’ athletic and activities programs. The committee will kick off in conjunction with Friday’s St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High football game with a series of events.
Jeff Apodaca, a 1980 Santa Fe High graduate and a member of the football team until cancer ended his senior year, said the committee designed a weekend of events to help raise money for its cause. It includes a reception for the 1979 team Thursday at The Bull Ring, a golf challenge that pits the two schools against each other in a Ryder Cup-like format at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe (the winner gets a trophy) and a beer tasting and barbecue bash finishes the festivities Saturday at Santa Fe Brewing Co. that includes live and silent auctions.
While the events center around the state championship football team this year, Apodaca emphasized that the organization and events are designed for all graduates of Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s, regardless of their graduation date.
“I want to make it clear: It’s open to everybody,” said Apodaca, who is the chairman of North of 40. “We’re just kicking it off. We can make it a fundraising weekend where, in the future, [alumni] from every age group come in and help raise money for both schools, whether they go to the game or not.”
In fact, the plan is for the following year’s graduation class, in this case 1981, to take over coordinating next year’s event for their 40th-year reunion. As for the creator of the North of 40 moniker, Apodaca credited it to Vince Martinez, a 1981 Santa Fe High graduate who will help coordinate next year’s events.
Martinez’s rationale was simple.
“It just popped in my head when we were talking about different things for the committee,” Martinez said. “I mean, we’re all north of 40 [years old], so it made sense.”
Martinez added that the most important element to the committee’s goal is helping out the current crop of Demons and Horsemen in their extracurricular endeavors. He said with athletic budgets constantly getting slashed and a growing malaise with students participating in sports or activities, the graduates wanted to find a way to make the current students’ experiences as worthwhile as it was for them.
“I know how hard it is for some parents not having the wherewithal to provide their kids with good equipment or help pay for uniforms,” Martinez said.
Bronson Duran, a 1981 St. Michael’s graduate who is also a part of the committee, said all of the proceeds raised from this weekend and in future events will go toward both schools’ athletic and activities programs — each school will receive 50 percent of the money, with athletics and activities receiving half of that.
“If the debate team doesn’t have the funds in the budget for a bus, well they can call Herrera Coaches or some other charter bus and get a ride,” Duran said. “If the dance team needs travel money to go to nationals, it’s there for them to dip into.”
The goal is to raise between $30,000 and $50,000, and Apodaca said North of 40 already raised about $20,000 just from sponsorships.
North of 40 events
When: Thursday-Saturday
Schedule
Thursday: 1979 Santa Fe High football team reception, 6-9 p.m. at The Bull Ring. Cost is $25.
Friday: Demons vs. Horsemen Ryder Club Golf Challenge, 9 a.m. start at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe.
St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High tailgate party hosted by Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s booster clubs, 5-7 p.m. at Ivan Head Stadium.
Saturday: Beer tasting and BBQ Bash at Santa Fe Brewing Co., 2-6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person/$100 per couple, and include one ticket for six beer tastings or two 18 oz. beers as well as lunch.