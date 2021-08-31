The second North of 40 alumni golf tournament is set for Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe on Oct. 11.
The event is a major fundraising arm for the North of 40 nonprofit group, which was created in 2019 by the St. Michael's and Santa Fe High classes of 1980 to help raise money for both schools’ athletic and activities programs. This year, Capital will be included in the group, said North of 40 president Jeff Apodaca.
This year's event is coordinated by the schools' Class of 1981 to make up for the coronavirus pandemic last year. Apodaca said the group is looking at holding a spring event for the Class of 1982 in order to get back on track with the schools' 40-year reunions.
Apodaca said all registrants will participate in either the team or individual championships, with a points system used to crown the overall school champion, which Santa Fe High won in 2019. Prizes will be give to the top four placers in the individual tournament.
Businesses and individuals can purchase sponsorships, with individuals paying $125 and businesses purchasing $1,000-2,500 sponsorships. Apodaca said businesses who purchase $2,500 sponsorships will have a banner hung in their respective school's gym.
For more information, email noffoerty@gmail.com or call 505-917-5507.
