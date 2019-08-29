ALBUQUERQUE — Less than a day removed from the start of his eighth season as the University of New Mexico football team’s head coach, Bob Davie still isn’t sure what to expect over the course of the next 12 weeks.
Both of his coordinators are new. His top quarterback has barely practiced. His top defensive player is testing out a surgically repaired knee. The kicking game is solid, but other questions abound. The defensive backfield is packed with talent but no one knows who sits atop the depth chart; the same case being made by those residing in the offensive backfield.
The Lobos, coming off consecutive 3-9 seasons that ended with identical seven-game losing streaks, open at home Saturday afternoon against perennial FCS power Sam Houston State. By all accounts, the Lobos are the favorite despite more question marks than a game show.
“Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely,” Davie said when asked if he likes how his team has shaped up in preseason camp.
Pausing to watch the red lanyard tighten around his index finger as he twirled his whistle as he spoke, Davie took a second or two before continuing.
“None of us know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I mean, we’ll find out pretty quickly but none of us know, but do I like this team? Absolutely. And do I like this coaching staff? One-hundred percent. I’m not saying that for any other agenda than I really mean that.”
No conversation about any football team can proceed without mention of the quarterback. Tevaka Salanoa-Tuioti is clearly the team’s No. 1 player at that position but it’s unclear how much — if any — playing time he’ll get on Saturday. The sophomore participated in just his eighth preseason practice on Thursday after skipping most of fall camp while tending to his sick grandfather in California.
Davie has said on multiple occasions that senior Sheriron Jones will likely start if Salanoa-Tuioti doesn’t, but don’t be shocked if junior college transfer Brandt Hughes or redshirt freshman Trae Hall get significant time. The three backups took turns with the 1s in fall camp, although Jones appears to have separated himself just slightly.
“We have three other quarterbacks that, honestly, I am comfortable with any one of those three,” Davie said. “That’s a strong statement.”
Salanoa-Tuioti has said that he feels ready and able to go, but he decision isn’t his to make. The same goes for the crowded defensive backfield that Davie said will remain a mystery even after this first game.
But here’s the thing about that backfield: There’s not much size to go around. Only one of the projected starters is taller than 6-feet or heavier than 200 pounds. Of the top 11 on the depth chart at the five spots, eight are no taller than 5-11.
Still, that unit provides the core of new defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson’s revamped scheme. In the middle of it all is senior Alex Hart, a 235-pound middle linebacker who suffered a torn knee ligament against New Mexico State last season. He’s back and projected to start, but the question is whether he can regain the form that made him the team’s best defender before going down.
All things considered, there is no bigger question than this: Can the Lobos get back the swagger that led them to 16 wins and consecutive bowl bids in 2015 and 2016?
“There’s a lot of personal pride involved in this, there’s a lot of work that’s been put into this,” Davie said. “Can we get this back to where it was?”
No one seems to have the answer to that.
Early returns say there isn’t much to be excited about. UNM was the universal pick in various publications and the Mountain West Conference’s own preseason poll to finish last in the Mountain Division. That, and there is little to no buzz about Saturday’s opener around the metro area.
Season ticket sales have been slow and little to no advertising has been done to generate any hype. Officials within the athletic department forecast a crowd of no more than 15,000 to 17,000.
Davie knows a loss to an FCS team would be devastating for a program desperate to turn things around. It’s why he has entrusted the offense to new coordinator Joe Dailey while spending nearly all of his time monitoring the defense and kicking game.
It’s a change that puts Davie in the middle of the actual play calling on defense, a role he held for years as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
“I’ve been more just true X and O, X and O, X and O since I’ve been here,” he said. “Specifically on each and every call.”
With that, it’s time to roll back the curtain and see what the 2019 version of UNM football is going to be. With a front-loaded schedule that includes winnable games against Sam Houston State, New Mexico State, Liberty, San Jose State and Colorado State, not to mention a late-October visit from a Hawaii team that historically struggles on the road, the argument could be made that a turnaround is possible.
“No matter how many times you’ve done this, this first game is just a unique experience,” Davie said.
GAME NOTES
• The Lobos may not be getting a lot of hype in the way of local advertising in the metro area, but NBC is already running national spots promoting UNM’s visit to Notre Dame on Sept. 14. The Irish are ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls.
• There is some confusion of the surname of the Lobos’ starting quarterback. Legally speaking it’s Tevaka Salanoa-Tuioti. For his first two years on campus, he went by just Tuioti because the entire hyphenated name couldn’t fit on the back of his game jersey. It still won’t fit, but he has asked the team to list his full name on all game programs.
• The exit of Santa Fe’s Xavier Vigil from UNM’s roster leaves just 17 players with New Mexico ties on the roster. Among them is another former St. Michael’s player in offensive lineman Tayo Regenold, a walk-on freshman. Listed as No. 51 on the roster, he has his first name misspelled as “Toye” in this week’s game notes issued by the team.
Lobos By The Numbers
2018 record: 3-9 overall, 1-7 in MWC
Head coach: Bob Davie (8th season, 33-54 overall)
2019 schedule
Saturday — Sam Houston State, 4 p.m. (MW Network)
Sept. 14 — at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 21 — New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m. (AT&T Sports Net)
Sept. 28 — at Liberty, 4 p.m. (ESPN-plus)
Oct. 4 — at San Jose State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Oct. 11 — Colorado State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Oct. 19 — at Wyoming, 1 p.m. (AT&T Sports Net)
Oct. 26 — Hawaii, 2 p.m. (Facebook)
Nov. 2 — at Nevada, time TBA (ESPN family)
Nov. 9 — Air Force, noon (AT&T Sports Net)
Nov. 16 — at Boise State, time TBA (ESPN family)
Nov. 23 — Utah State, 2 p.m. (Facebook)