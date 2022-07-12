The names on the University of New Mexico’s nonconference schedule for men’s basketball have finally been announced, and while they’re not exactly the kind of blue-chip marquee programs fans might want, Lobos head coach Richard Pitino is just fine with it.
“For our program to be successful, we need The Pit to be one of the toughest arenas in the country for visitors,” he said in a release revealing the 14 games the Lobos will play prior to the start of Mountain West Conference play in late December.
The Lobos open with an exhibition game against Colorado State-Pueblo on Oct. 29, then raise the curtain on Year Two of the Pitino era Nov. 7 in The Pit against Southern Utah.
Not one of UNM’s nonconference foes hails from a power conference. The most recognizable opponents are SMU, Saint Mary’s and, of course, the two-game series against New Mexico State. Others read like a who’s who of lower-level NCAA programs — with one notable exception.
UNM will host Iona the night of Dec. 18, making it a Pitino family reunion. Pitino’s father, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, is the Gaels’ head coach and led them to 25 wins last season and the NCAA Tournament the year before that.
It’s one of the few games announced prior to Tuesday’s release. The elder Pitino himself took to Twitter months ago when the deal for a Pit stop was struck.
Last season the Gaels had wins over then-No. 10 Alabama and two against NCAA Cinderella Saint Peter’s, a team that went on to reach the Elite Eight before losing to North Carolina.
The only other connection Iona has to the Land of Enchantment is 7-foot Gaels senior Osborn Shema. He started his collegiate career at New Mexico Military Institute, averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for NMMI in the 2019-20 season.
All told, more than two-thirds of UNM’s opponents won at least 20 games last season, and nine feature teams that made it to some form of the postseason last March. That includes the Aggies, the Western Athletic Conference champions who rolled to 27 wins last season and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Lobos will host NMSU on Nov. 19 and return the favor on Dec. 3 in the Pan American Center in Las Cruces. It’s one of three nonconference games on the road. The others are SMU (Nov. 15) and Saint Mary’s (Nov. 30).
UNM is also hosting the Lobo Classic, a three-day, four-team round robin on Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a revival of the tournament the Lobos hosted from 1988-99.
Exact matchups will be announced at a later date, but the field is set: Northern Colorado, Jacksonville State and North Dakota State — who combined to win 66 games a year ago — are in town for a tournament that starts on a Friday.
The Lobos will play four straight home games in the month of December, ending with a visit from Prairie View A&M on Dec. 21.
“I know the last few years have been difficult for our fans, but hopefully we can have them back in full force this season,” Richard Pitino said. “With
11 nonconference games at home, there are plenty of early season opportunities for Lobo fans to come to a game and make a connection with this team. I am confident that as the community gets to know this group our fans will want to keep coming back all year long to give us the electric atmosphere that makes The Pit one of the greatest venues on college sports.”
NOTES
Times and TV broadcasts for all games will be announced later, as will the slate of Mountain West Conference games that run from late December through early March. ... The Lobos will hold their second open practice in front of the media Wednesday afternoon. The team is nearly back to full strength as returning guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House are back on campus and working out with the team.