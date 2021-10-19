The support for the University of New Mexico football team will fluctuate with the team’s record.
Head coach Danny Gonzales knows that, which is why he was thrilled that 15,000-plus fans showed up to University Stadium last weekend to watch the Lobos lose their homecoming game to Colorado State 36-7 in a game that underscored the biggest negative facing the team this season: offense.
Or lack thereof.
UNM ranks last out of 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense with an average of 255 yards a game. The Lobos rank near the bottom in passing and even closer to it in rushing.
“For what we’ve done around here and the longevity of losing around here, there’s still people that believe,” Gonzales said after Tuesday’s practice.
Regarding the offense, there might not be a quick fix. The Lobos have scored just 11 touchdowns this season, only nine of which have come on offense. Gonzales said the Lobos have to get back to the basics of blocking people and the fundamentals of running the ball.
“I’ve said it a few of times over the last couple weeks, we’re not good enough on defense to be able to hold people to nothing,” Gonzales said. “The last two weeks we would have had to done that to be able to win.”
Last year, it was the passing defense that, for a brief time, ranked at the bottom of FBS. This year, the offense has been a problem all season.
It didn’t help soothe things when freshman quarterback CJ Montes made a few statements in the days leading into the Colorado State game that indicated his confidence level far exceeded his ability to actually command the offense. He completed just 3 of 19 passes for 11 yards against the Rams, just days after telling local media that he felt the Lobos would blow the Rams out.
“You can’t ever be arrogant,” Gonzales said, adding, “We picked a fight, and we didn’t stand up to the guy we picked a fight with that. So, we’ll learn from that and I know CJ had remorse afterwards, so it won’t happen again.”
A true freshman out of Pasadena, Calif., Montes has appeared in the last two games and will compete with Isaiah Chavez to see who will back up starter Terry Wilson — assuming Wilson’s dislocated left elbow isn’t enough of a problem to keep him off the field in Saturday’s game at Wyoming.
Gonzales said the goal is to have Wilson start, but if he doesn’t, it’s on Chavez or Montes to see who will play. Per NCAA rules, a player can use a redshirt year if he appears in four or fewer games during the regular season. That means Montes would sacrifice the redshirt year if he continues playing into November.
The Lobos started seven true freshmen against Colorado State, making UNM’s lineup one of the youngest and least-experienced groups in the Mountain West Conference, if not the country.
“You start seven true freshmen, you’re going to lose a bunch of games just because they’re not big enough, fast enough, strong enough and the game is so fast,” Gonzales said. “So, I knew this was going to be a really rough year.”
NOTES
Don’t go there: Gonzales declined to go into depth regarding the firing of Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants after they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination. He said he considers Rolovich a good friend and he respects Rolovich’s stance.
“What I’ll say about this is I’m proud that he has values and he stuck to them,” Gonzales said. “That’s the only comment.”
Medical protocol: Gonzales said any illness — a cold, the flu, walking pneumonia, etc. — is treated like it’s a COVID-19 case until it’s proven to be something else. He said strict COVID-19 protocols remain in place despite all but a few players being vaccinated.
