No player left behind.

If there was ever a moment to put the Santa Fe Prep girls soccer team’s credo to the test, Tuesday’s District 2-1A/3A opener against Las Vegas Robertson was it.

It was a match that started off great for the Blue Griffins, as they built a 2-0 lead and appeared on their way to their ninth straight win. Then, adversity hit when center back Harper Rosen kick-started the Lady Cardinals’ rally with an own goal.

