No player left behind.
If there was ever a moment to put the Santa Fe Prep girls soccer team’s credo to the test, Tuesday’s District 2-1A/3A opener against Las Vegas Robertson was it.
It was a match that started off great for the Blue Griffins, as they built a 2-0 lead and appeared on their way to their ninth straight win. Then, adversity hit when center back Harper Rosen kick-started the Lady Cardinals’ rally with an own goal.
But this was where Prep lived “no player left behind,” a phrase freshman goalkeeper Maya Crawford used about the team’s new attitude: Forwards Marley Belyeu and Madeleine Mena showed the eighth grader Rosen they had her back.
“Me and Maddie saw her on the ground, kind of like, ‘Oh no,’ ” Belyeu said. “We looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Oh no; we’re not letting Harper feel this.’ We needed to bring ourselves back up, and we really ... talked about it, too.”
First-year coach Adelyn Smith faced the dilemma of pulling Rosen but opted against it. As Robertson tied the score, Smith pulled freshman centerback Tess Gasteazoro for a short break, and she complained about the lack of communication and Prep’s frazzled style of play.
“She was like, ‘Nobody’s listening; we’re frantic; we’re not kicking it,’ ” Smith said. “She had a moment. She freaked out and cried for a little while. I grabbed her [afterward] and said, ‘You need to tell everyone to calm down.’ She took a deep breath and was like, ‘OK.’ ”
Gasteazoro returned, and so did her team’s composure. All of that led to Belyeu’s match winner with seconds left in stoppage time that handed Prep a 3-2 win and its ninth straight win.
The state’s biggest turnaround continued Saturday, as Prep beat West Las Vegas, 8-0, to improve to 12-2 on the season and match their win total over the past three seasons combined in the process.
With a huge district match against St. Michael’s on Tuesday, the Blue Griffins can do more than take control of the district race — they just might play themselves into Class 1A/3A contender status.
For Mena, one of six seniors on the team, she said it was rewarding to see the team finally tap into the potential she believed it had since she joined the team as a freshman.
“This has been crazy and new, which I am super-stoked about,” Mena said. “We haven’t had a solid coach for more than one year. As a senior, it is nice to have a year where it looks like we’re going to state.”
Smith, a 2007 Prep graduate and a part of state championship teams in 2003 and 2005, said she is even amazed at how quickly Prep took to her coaching style and philosophy. She took over the program in the offseason from interim co-coaches Rennae Ross, for whom Smith played when she was at the school, and Todd Kurth.
Smith said she would have taken the job last year but she already had committed to coaching for the Rio Rapids Northern Soccer Club when she was approached.
A year later, she and the Blue Griffins have been rewarded.
While Smith points to an offseason regimen that focused on strength training and skill development, the key to Prep’s sudden rise might be in the team-building concepts she has used.
In one instance, Smith had the team try to figure out how to get from one end of the field to the other using just three hula hoops. Another exercise involved blindfolding half the team and having the other half help them navigate around a series of cones.
“If a team doesn’t know how to get along and work through problems together, they won’t do it on the field,” Smith said. “It’s not soccer, but it is so important.”
Smith inherited a roster that is balanced from senior to the eighth grade level, and that has made developing team chemistry important. Perhaps no position exemplifies that more than Prep’s strikers — Mena, a senior, and the freshman Belyeu.
“In the preseason, we weren’t focused on, ‘Who’s getting the striker [position]?’ Or ‘Who’s getting defense?’ ” freshman goalkeeper Maya Crawford said. “It was just about getting to know each other, and that’s hard with the age difference.”
The seasons started with two straight wins before Prep lost at Albuquerque Bosque School and Santa Fe High, but the 3-0 loss to the Demonettes showed the Blue Griffins weren’t going to be pushovers.
But when Prep opened September with a 2-1 win over Taos, the snowball steadily gained steam. The Blue Griffins earned a big 2-1 win on Sept. 10 over Academy for Technology and the Classics, which is locked in a battle for the top spot in District 3/4/5-1A/3A, and beat 4A Moriarty, 2-1, in double overtime to preserve the streak.
Prep also has dominated teams it normally didn’t. A 4-0 win over East Mountain, which beat the Blue Griffins 3-0 a season ago. The most telling win was the one over Robertson, which essentially had the same team that beat Prep by 6-0 and 5-0 scores a season ago.
While Belyeu and Mena top the goal-scoring charts — with Belyeu scoring 18 goals so far this season — Prep has had nine players score a goal. Smith said the Blue Griffins’ versatility makes it hard for opponents to game-plan.
“We talked about the possibility of [Belyeu] getting man-marked in the future because she’s really good,” Smith said. “But you man-mark [Belyeu], [Mena], Lusa [Herschel-Arnett, who has 13 goals],” Smith said. “It’s just really awesome we have so many options.”
Prep even endured the loss of senior center back Katherine Bair, who tore her ACL in a Sept. 3 match at Capital. Smith opted to mainly lean on the underclassmen duo of Cohen and Gasteazoro, and it has been a partnership that has worked to limit opponents to just six goals during the streak. The problem, Smith said, is their chemistry works perhaps a little too well.
“We kinda joke, ‘Tess, Harper, please stop talking to each other the whole time on the field,’ ” Smith said. “I’m glad they like each other so much, but the two of them are just inseparable.”
But being there for each other has been a calling card for the Blue Griffins this year.
And they’re bringing everybody along for the ride.