Funny how the more things change, the more they stay the same. 

It was 14 years ago that a tiff between St. Michael's and Santa Fe High officials over the rental cost for Ivan Head Stadium led to the Horsemen-Demon (or Demon-Horsemen, for those wearing blue-and-white colored glasses) game moving to Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. 

On Saturday, Round Two commenced. Once again, money is at the heart of the situation and why the game is back at St. Michael's on a Saturday and not its rightful place — Friday night under the lights at Ivan Head. Whether it's the rent cost, the distribution of gate receipts or control over concession stand revenue, this is about money, money and money.

