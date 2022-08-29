Funny how the more things change, the more they stay the same.
It was 14 years ago that a tiff between St. Michael's and Santa Fe High officials over the rental cost for Ivan Head Stadium led to the Horsemen-Demon (or Demon-Horsemen, for those wearing blue-and-white colored glasses) game moving to Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
On Saturday, Round Two commenced. Once again, money is at the heart of the situation and why the game is back at St. Michael's on a Saturday and not its rightful place — Friday night under the lights at Ivan Head. Whether it's the rent cost, the distribution of gate receipts or control over concession stand revenue, this is about money, money and money.
It used to be that the two schools alternated as the home team, the revenue went to the home team and there was no rent cost for St. Michael's. In 2008, St. Michael's assistant athletic director Tom Manning told The New Mexican it was a part of the deal when the city rivalry reconvened in the mid-1990s.
In fact, Manning's role was crucial in the revival because he was the AD at Santa Fe High at the time.
"We've always done that for the community, to have a bigger venue," Manning said then.
Manning is absolutely right. The city rivalry game is perhaps the only time the stadium flirts with reaching capacity, meaning a crowd of at least 3,000 spectators is a given. And it is always a festive atmosphere, with the Horsemen faithful on the visitor's side and the home team occupying most of the west-side seats.
Contrast that with Christian Brothers, which holds about 1,500 fans. It's a great venue for Horsemen games, but not for this city rivalry. When the game moved to St. Michael's in 2008, additional portable stands were brought in to accommodate as many people as possible.
That might very well be the case this year, but just know that anyone showing up at 11:55 a.m. Saturday will find limited seating options. Heck, the visiting side might resemble an old Escalante-McCurdy game at Martinez Field, where fans stood or brought their own chairs around the field to watch.
The game deserves to be at Ivan Head, because it truly captures the spirit of one of the state's oldest rivalries. Besides, it's not like football at Santa Fe High has a great tradition, but it gives kids from both sides a chance to know what it's like to be the center of the universe for 2 1/2 hours (Take that, Zozobra fans!).
School officials on both sides need to find a way to make it happen. Whether it's a straight 50-50 cut of revenue for each school or letting the home team take home the cut, there is a solution for this impasse.
Of course, maybe the solution can be found on the field. If Santa Fe High wins Saturday, Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez might demand all rivalry games return to Ivan Head. A loss would make the Horsemen 0-2 playing the Demons at home. They're 16-2 on Santa Fe High's "home" turf since Fernandez became head coach in 2002.
Some things, you can't put a price tag on — like winning.