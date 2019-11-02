Football royalty is coming to Santa Fe.
The state football playoffs brackets were announced Saturday night, and the Capital Jaguars will face the premier program in the state. Capital, the District 2/6-5A champion, earned the No. 7 seed for the Class 5A playoffs, and will play the Artesia Bulldogs, the 10th seed, in the opening round next week.
Artesia has won 30 state titles, which is far and away the most of any football program in New Mexico and last hoisted a blue trophy two years ago. This year’s Bulldogs edition, though, saw its profile take a turn for the worse Friday night. While the Jaguars were winning, 28-0, over Santa Fe High, Artesia took a surprising tumble against Alamogordo. The Tigers won, 28-22, to steal third place in District 4-5A from the Bulldogs and earned a higher seed in the process.
Artesia was expected to finish in the top six of the 5A bracket, but the loss meant it could nab no better than a 10 seed. It is the first time the two team will face each other since Artesia beat Capital, 26-6, in the Class 3A quarterfinals in 1993.
The Capital-Artesia winner takes on No. 2 Los Lunas in the 5A quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe’s other entrant in the postseason gets a familiar foe.
St. Michael’s, which went from challenging for the District 2-3A title against Las Vegas Robertson last week to fourth place after a 34-13 loss to Raton on Saturday, will play the Tigers all over again in the 8-9 matchup. This time, the game will take place in Raton.
The winner will play at top seed Socorro the following weekend.
As for the Cardinals, they secured the No. 3 seed after beating city rival West Las Vegas, 14-0, on Saturday to finish the 2-3A season 4-0. Robertson will get next weekend off and play either the sixth-seeded Dons or No. 11 Hot Springs at Cardinal Field on Nov. 16.
In Class 4A, the Taos Tigers have a tough road to travel if they want to repeat as state champions. They grabbed the No. 7 seed after finishing in second place in District 2/5-4A and will entertain No. 10 Silver in the opening around. A win means the Tigers will get a rematch with No. 2 Portales, a team they beat in the 4A semifinals last year.
Dates and times for opening-round games are to be determined and should be set by Monday.
