No hype, no depth, no problem

ALBUQUERQUE — He has outlasted multiple school presidents, athletic directors and even high-profile coaches within his own department.
He has survived massive budget cuts, a school-mandated suspension, the elimination of sports teams and even conference realignment.
He has similarly withstood the firestorm of back-to-back three win seasons in a time when attendance is at its lowest point in a generation and public apathy has led to a loss of interest in his program.
Through it all, coach Bob Davie is still here, and there’s no indication he’s planning to go anywhere anytime soon. Year 8 of his rocky tenure with the University of New Mexico football program — more than twice as long as the average Lobo head coach — officially begins later this week when preseason camp opens on Friday morning.
The season opener is Aug. 31 at home against Sam Houston State, the first of six home games at Dreamstyle Stadium between the end of summer and the week before Thanksgiving.
The Lobos are the overwhelming pick to finish last in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain Division, a distinction that comes with next to no preseason hype about the vast majority of players on his 102-man roster. Of course none of this fazes Davie, a man who has become an expert at talking his way through pointed questions like some of those thrown at him during Tuesday’s annual pre-camp news conference.
“As soon as you think about or worry about getting fired, one thing I know for sure — you will get fired,” Davie said. “Because now you’re looking at it through the lens of I’m negative, I’m trying to be political, I’m trying to tweet as many things as I can of self-promotion. At least, that’s my view of it. My point is that as soon as you think about getting fired or the fear of getting fired or the fear of results, you’re going to get fired because now you have done something different and looked at coaching through a different lens. So that’s of no factor to me right there.”
Perhaps it helps, then, that the expectations are so low in 2019. If the hype is accurate, there’s nowhere to go but up. The Lobos are coming off consecutive 3-9 campaigns and are installing their third new offense in as many years. Both coordinators are new, the quarterback situation is a giant question mark, depth is razor thin and there are no bigger concerns than those at running back and in the defensive secondary.
Still, Davie is surprisingly optimistic. He said it has been, “very close to the most positive offseason I’ve been involved with.”
He pointed to the team’s elevated cumulative grade point average, the fact that none of his players made it onto a police blotter, and the ability of several key players to get healthy and dedicate much of the summer to staying in Albuquerque and getting ready for 2019.
“Obviously a lot riding on this season,” Davie said. “We need to get this thing back to where we had kind of built it to. It won’t be easy but it’s definitely doable.”
The difference between a nine-win team and those that walked off the field with seven-game losing streaks to end that last two years isn’t all that big, Davie said. Last year’s demise started with a season-ending injury to the team’s top deep threat on the first pass in the opener, then an injury that kept the team’s backup quarterback out nearly all season, followed by a concussion to starting quarterback Tevaka Tuioti in the second game and a season-ending knee injury to the top defensive player, Alex Hart, in the first month.
Toss in a dropped pass here, a missed kick there, a bad penalty on defense and the oh-so-fragile Lobos folded into another forgettable year that had many fans calling for Davie’s dismissal. If not for the fact that he’s under contract for three more years, the school couldn’t justify a seven-figure buyout after cutting men’s soccer, skiing and beach volleyball to make ends meet.
But put all that aside, Davie said.
Distractions being what they are, it’s time for the Lobos to focus on football and let the fans decide if they’ll show up on game day. The school did a little to help, launching a social media campaign that is designed to make the fan experience better on game days and maybe fill a few rows of empty bleacher seats with cherry clad fans.
Having coached more games than any other UNM coach except Rocky Long, Davie’s seniority has given him a level of perspective that few others in his position have ever had. He said if he were worried about leaving on a high note he would have done it after guiding the Lobos to consecutive bowl bids in his first five years.
“To get that back, to get it to where it was I’m realistic to know there’s going to be dips in a program like ours,” Davie said. “You are not going to get it to this level and just stay at this level. Just look at history. But the challenge of doing it once and then not walking away from it — we’ve really taken some bumps the last couple of years — maybe it’s a demon in some ways, maybe it’s always kind of feeling like you’re the underdog, whatever it is, it’s that thing of pieces of how much is invested and not wanting to leave when it’s down.”