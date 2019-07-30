No hype, no depth, no problem

Lobos coach Bob Davie is surprisingly optimistic about the upcoming season. He said it has been ‘very close to the most positive offseason I’ve been involved with.’ He pointed to the team’s elevated cumulative grade point average, the fact that none of his players made it onto a police blotter, and the ability of several key players to get healthy and dedicate much of the summer to staying in Albuquerque and getting ready for 2019. Will Webber/The New Mexican