The fear was real for the Capital Jaguars on Wednesday night.
The fear of Santa Fe High’s full-court press ran head-on into the fear of coughing up another double-digit lead, and Capital was paralyzed by the two opposing forces for much of the fourth quarter. The Demons pressed their way from a 59-42 deficit to within 63-60 when Fedonta “JB” White scored on a dunk with 1:49 remaining.
Then came the crucial moment that helped the Jaguars mentally recover, but left many Santa Fe High fans fuming.
White was called for a technical foul after flexing on the dunk. It brought an 18-4 run to a grinding halt and the Jaguars found an element that has been missing in crucial moments — trust. It was enough to leave Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium with a 69-62 win and lead to a tie between the two Santa Fe schools atop the District 5-5A standings with just one game left.
If the Jaguars (22-3 overall, 8-1 in 5-5A) beat Albuquerque Manzano and the Demons (20-4, 8-1) rebound against Albuquerque Rio Grande, they will have a one-game playoff at a site to be determined Monday night. Seth Arroyos, Capital’s senior forward, said the Jaguars finally started to trust each other down the stretch against Santa Fe High. They didn’t have that in January when they let a 58-42 lead against Rio Rancho Cleveland slip away as the Storm went on a closing 33-6 run for a 75-64 win.
“It was just trust in each other,” Arroyos said. “It’s always hard, but we have to have trust in each other and not turn over the ball.”
Still, Capital struggled with the last part, as it turned the ball over three more times before Elias Rodriguez came up with a steal with less than a minute left that led to a pair of free throws by senior forward Chano Herrera for a 67-62 lead with 28.1 seconds left.
Herrera finished with 21 points, 15 of which came in the second half. He and Arroyos combined for 35 points, which was missing when the Demons pulled out a 53-48 win on Jan. 30.
“It puts pressure on them because there are more of us scoring and it opens up the court,” Herrera said. “It makes the game easier for everyone.”
Rodriguez then rebounded a Cruz Martinez miss for 3 on Santa Fe High’s next possession, and his outlet pass to Sanchez led to a dunk that capped the scoring before Brandon Saiz stole the ball to seal the win.
Capital was good at not turning over the ball through the first three quarters, as they did that only eight times and it led to a 57-42 lead. When senior T.J. Sanchez made the crowd roar with his putback dunk as he soared to the rim and slammed the miss home, Capital had a 17-point lead and it appeared the path to a win was going to be much smoother.
If only it was. The Demons employed a similar tactic Cleveland used and went to a full-court press that gave Capital fits. It led to 13 turnovers in the quarter and the Jaguars failed to get off a shot from the field for seven straight possessions at one point. Zack Cole, Santa Fe High’s head coach, said the decision was not spurred by what the Storm did, but to pick up the energy level of his team.
“I called a timeout and I challenged the boys in terms of their effort and their heart,” Cole said. “I am really proud of them. They answered that. The result is what it is, but holy smoke! They showed themselves and us as coaches what they can do.”
Santa Fe High reeled off 11 straight points to cut the lead to 59-53 on White’s layup with 5:03 left. Herrera hit a free throw to halt the run, then Dominic Luna nailed a 3-pointer off a Saiz steal and the lead was 63-53 with 3:16 to go.
Undeterred, the Demons ripped off seven straight points, with White scoring the last five on a three-point play and his dunk. But when he flexed at Arroyos after the dunk, he was hit with a technical. Herrera hit a pair of free throws for a 65-60 lead, but Arroyos admitted that he didn’t think White’s actions warranted the infraction.
“Honestly, no, because it’s what I do,” Arroyos said.
And it’s what Sanchez did on his dunk to start the quarter, and he did not receive a technical.
“He screamed and flexed and did that as well,” Cole said. “JB does the same thing, and it’s a T on us and not on them. In my opinion, it shouldn’t have been a T either way. In this type of game, with this type of atmosphere, you’re going to make that kind of call? But we got to learn from it and just move on.”
Santa Fe High also needed to learn to match Capital’s intensity through the first three quarters, which was missing at times. The Jaguars hit six of their first seven shots and capped the opening quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 20-12 lead. The lead grew to as much as 38-23 in the second quarter, and a 10-0 run in the third quarter gave Capital its biggest lead at 53-36 on Herrera’s 17-footer from the top of the key with 2:16 left in the third.
But when faced with the fear of pressure, the Jaguars learned not to lean into the fear of failing in the process.
