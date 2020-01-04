How do you know when you’ve got first-world problems? When you win by 36 points and your average margin of victory actually goes down.
That was the case for the Pecos boys basketball team on Saturday night after pounding Mora, 59-23, in the final of the 72nd annual Northern Rio Grande Tournament at Pojoaque Valley’s Ben Lujan Memorial Gymnasium.
Now 12-1 with blowout victories everywhere you look, the Panthers’ lone blemish came against Class 5A’s Santa Fe High.
Everything else?
“Well I guess my main concern is conditioning because our starters in most of these games are only playing two or three quarters,” said Pecos head coach Ira Harge.
In other words, getting pushed every now and again would be nice for a Panthers squad that came into Saturday’s game with a 39.5-point average margin of victory in their previous 11 wins. They certainly didn’t get pushed this time, scoring the game’s first 15 points and leading 21-4 in the waning moments of the first quarter.
Pecos did slow things down with a revolving door of younger players and backups, but the Panthers still built a 35-point lead to end the game with the mercy rule’s running clock.
Pecos guard Xavier Padilla finished with 22 points, 21 in the first half. Mora alone didn't surpass 22 points until the closing seconds.
Rolando Sandoval had eight points and Anthony Armijo seven for Pecos. Mora (5-6) was led by Ethan Glenn's eight points. He was one of just five Rangers to score.
Ish Villegas had six points for the Panthers in extremely limited minutes. As unselfish as they come, he spent a good portion of the game giving teammates open looks instead of taking shots himself, including passing up what would have been an easy transition layup in order to dish the ball to a teammate in the lane for a quick bucket.
He said winning a fourth straight state title is a doable goal, especially considering the club's chemistry. Most of the team has been playing together since third grade and that, Villegas said, is more important than anything a stat sheet might reveal.
It all leads to one simple question, then. He was asked if one were to take this year's Pecos roster and put it on the floor with last year's team that rolled to the blue trophy, who might come out on top.
"Honestly, last year's team was really good but as good as we were, this year's team gets along really, really well," Villegas said. "Our chemistry is great. Last year's was, too, but it feels even stronger now."
If that's true, the rest of the state has a lot to worry about.
This year's NRG could very well have been a launching pad for something bigger and better, something that perhaps ends up in a "four-peat" for a team that appears to have no equal at the small-school level.
"It doesn't get boring," Villegas said. "We have the goal of doing what we have been doing the last few years and winning never gets boring."
Even, it seems, if winning is a foregone conclusion by the end of the first half on most nights.
CONSOLATION ROUNDS
Damian Trujillo had 20 points and Jose Trujillo 10 to lead Mesa Vista to a 54-52 win over McCurdy for third place. The Trojans (5-4) trailed 20-16 at the half but more than doubled their point production in the third quarter by outscoring the Bobcats 21-16.
Andres Martinez led McCurdy (5-8) with 19 points. Josh Esquibel added 14.
Dulce (5-6) got 22 points from Antonio Tellez to roll past Escalante, 75-63, for fifth place. The Hawks had double-digit scoring from four players, including 16 from Adriano Tsosie, 13 from Mekaylo Harrison and 10 from Santiago Largo.
The Lobos (5-6) were led by 22 poinnts from Chris Luna. Dante Salazar chipped in 16 and Santiago Rivas 12 for Escalante.
The battle for seventh went to went to Peñasco (3-10) with a 63-42 win over Questa (1-9). Eleven different players scored points for the Panthers, led by 18 from Elijah Lucero and 11 from Isaiah Padilla. The Wildcats, who entered as the eighth seed and had their narrowest margin of defeat on Saturday, got a team-high 11 points from Tate Danis.
