Scrawled in white paint along the tunnel that descends from the mid-ramp area to The Pit’s floor are the words, “Welcome to The Pit, a mile high and louder than … ”
Those words are also spoken during every pregame introduction, a not-so-subtle reference to the fans’ impact on a building whose reputation is tied to its past. There was a time when capacity crowds poured into University Arena, turning the bleacher-seated home of Lobos basketball into one of the loudest, most intimidating arenas in the country.
Until the last few days, those words rang as hollow as a fading memory.
News came Tuesday that The Pit may finally be ready to resemble its former self. The arena was officially sold out for Saturday’s visit from UNLV, making it the first capacity home crowd since March 7, 2015 — a span of 112 regular season games, three head coaches and dozens of players.
It came on the heels of UNM rising to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and debuting at No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Unbeaten through 14 games for just the second time in school history, the Lobos are the last unbeaten team in America after top-ranked Purdue was upset Tuesday night by Rutgers.
UNM (14-0, 2-0 Mountain West) is fresh off a one-point win at Wyoming and is heading to Fresno State for a Tuesday night road game.
To say the Lobos are anxious to get back home and revel in the excitement only The Pit can provide is an understatement.
Head coach Richard Pitino said he might have to make some sort of push to eliminate road games and have The Pit host the Lobos every time they take the court.
“We should play all our games at home in front of 15,000 people,” he said. “Every game, especially in conference, is just so different. Stay humble, stay hungry, keep playing the right way, don’t change. When we’re ourselves, I think we’re pretty good.”
UNM is a team that has proven it can win games in multiple ways. Some nights, it’s shooting 3-pointers. Others, it’s getting to the line or letting the big men do the heavy lifting. There are plenty of games where the team is tested, where the game plan doesn’t match reality.
When those games happen to come in front of fans anxious to stir up the echoes, life is good.
“It’s just cool to have that, to have the fans rise up like that and get behind us,” said guard Jaelen House, the team’s leading scorer. “I always knew we could bring it back but to have it now, yeah, cool.”
The team’s consistency this season has ushered in a wave of excitement with the fans, the kind of excitement not seen in these parts in nearly a decade. Saturday’s crowd will be just the second home game to draw at least 15,000 fans since 2015 — and the other was last week’s win over Colorado State that came within 186 ticket holders of being a sellout.
It will be the third time in four games with a crowd of at least 14,000, a sudden resurgence that has bucked a yearslong slide at the turnstiles.
UNM’s attendance has been in a slow and steady decline since the formation of the Mountain West Conference in 1999. Average crowds that first season were 17,065 in the 1999-2000 season. Last season’s average was 8,697.
A few outliers define that drop. For starters, The Pit’s capacity was reduced from 18,018 to 15,411 during an ambitious $60 million renovation that began in the 2009-10 season. Then came the demise of the product on the court when former coach Craig Neal’s program failed to maintain the momentum of Steve Alford’s era and slipped into a brand of mediocrity that lasted years.
The Lobos have won just four games in the MWC Tournament since 2015, getting eliminated in their first game five times. They haven’t finished higher than third in the regular season standings during that span, either.
Toss in the COVID-19 year of 2020-21 where the Lobos didn’t play a single home game, then Pitino’s first season where COVID-19 restrictions remained in place, and it’s easy to see how crowds have dipped well below 10,000 on a regular basis.
Through it all were years of poor play, rising ticket prices, conference realignment, coaching changes and the growing chasm of haves and have-nots brought on by the transfer portal and NILs.
And now the Pitino era, a return to the Top 25 and a real hope the NCAA Tournament is in the team’s future.
“Yeah, you know, right now it’s exciting,” Pitino said. “But like I’ve said so many times before, we haven’t arrived yet.”
NOTES
Late tipoff: Tuesday’s game starts at 9 p.m. due to a nationally televised broadcast on CBS Sports Network. It’s one of 10 remaining games on the schedule where tipoff is slated or 8 p.m. or later.
Slippage: Morris Udeze’s scoreless game in last weekend’s win at Wyoming dropped his scoring average to 15.7, third on the team behind Jamal Mashburn Jr. and House (both 17.1). He’s also second on the team rebounding (7.5) behind Josiah Allick (8.2).
Up next 9 p.m. Tuesday:New Mexico (14-0, 2-0 Mountain West) at Fresno State (5-8, 0-2)TV:CBS Sports NetworkRadio:KKOB-AM (770)Live stats:GoLobos.com