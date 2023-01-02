121822 jw unm iona 3.jpg

UNM guard Jaelen House battles for a loose ball with Iona’s Daniss Jenkins during the Lobos’ Dec. 18 win in The Pit.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Scrawled in white paint along the tunnel that descends from the mid-ramp area to The Pit’s floor are the words, “Welcome to The Pit, a mile high and louder than … ”

Those words are also spoken during every pregame introduction, a not-so-subtle reference to the fans’ impact on a building whose reputation is tied to its past. There was a time when capacity crowds poured into University Arena, turning the bleacher-seated home of Lobos basketball into one of the loudest, most intimidating arenas in the country.

Until the last few days, those words rang as hollow as a fading memory.

