Season ticket holders for New Mexico State men’s basketball games are being offered refunds or credit for future purchases.

The school is contacting all season ticket holders through the mail to explore options, which include exchanging them for softball or baseball season tickets this spring or using them as credit this fall when football season rolls around.

Another option allows ticket holders to roll the value of what remained of this year’s ticket package into the purchase of seats for the 2023-24 basketball season.