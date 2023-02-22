Season ticket holders for New Mexico State men’s basketball games are being offered refunds or credit for future purchases.
The school is contacting all season ticket holders through the mail to explore options, which include exchanging them for softball or baseball season tickets this spring or using them as credit this fall when football season rolls around.
Another option allows ticket holders to roll the value of what remained of this year’s ticket package into the purchase of seats for the 2023-24 basketball season.
NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu canceled the final six games of the Aggies’ season after a hazing scandal rocked the men’s basketball program earlier this month. It cost NMSU the final three home games at the Pan American Center, leading to the firing of Greg Heiar as head coach.
Arvizu said it was time for the school to endure a hard reset of its men’s program, one that fell on hard times this year. The Aggies upset UConn in last season’s NCAA Tournament but lost their head coach when Chris Jans left for Mississippi State.
Heiar was brought in to replace him. Within months, a group of as many as three players allegedly began hazing one of their teammates.
The harassment reportedly continued for months, though an unrelated incident where one of their teammates was involved in a fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus.
Arvizu said Heiar did not cooperate with the school’s independent third-party investigation, nor did he participate in the investigation of the hazing incident that surfaced Feb. 10 when the victim filed an incident report with the NMSU police department.
Arvizu suspended the following day’s game, then called off the rest of the season on Feb. 12 when the police report revealed the hazing had sexual undertones.