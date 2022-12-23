C08A0487.JPG

New Mexico State receiver Lawrence Dixon brings down a catch during the Aggies’ practice Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. NMSU faces Bowling Green in Monday’s Quick Lane Bowl.

 Courtesy NMSU Athletics

Opened two decades ago as a new home to an old NFL franchise, spacious Ford Field in downtown Detroit is about the same age as most of the players who were running around on its artificial turf field Friday morning.

In town to face Bowling Green in Monday’s Quick Lane Bowl, New Mexico State’s football team had its first look at the stadium Friday. The Aggies (6-6) worked out in helmets and shorts in the same building that has already hosted a Super Bowl, a Final Four, Wrestlemania and even the Rolling Stones.

It has also housed the Detroit Lions, an NFL franchise that shares a kinship, of sorts, with NMSU. The Lions have just one playoff win since 1957 while the Aggies have just one bowl victory since 1961. It almost seems fitting, then, that both teams have pried themselves off the deck and put themselves in a position to ease some of that pain from an uncomfortable past.

