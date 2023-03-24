The reclamation project of rebuilding New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program has officially begun.
The university announced Friday it has hired Jason Hooten as its new coach. He replaces Greg Heiar. The school fired him in February amid a tumultuous season that began with a fatal shooting involving an Aggies player and ended with an alleged hazing incident and forced the school to shut down the program with six games left.
The head coach at Western Athletic Conference rival Sam Houston State for the last 13 seasons, Hooten will be formally introduced Sunday afternoon in the Pan American Center.
His 261 wins are the most in Sam Houston State history. He led the Bearkats to the postseason six times, including the second round of this season’s NIT.
“I believe coach Hooten is a tremendous fit for New Mexico State,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia in a statement. “Throughout his coaching career, he has demonstrated an ability to build hard-nosed, defensive-minded teams. Importantly, his programs are always modeled on character and integrity.”
Considering the mess Heiar left behind, NMSU needed to bring in a coach with a reputation of doing things the right way. Hooten fits that bill, having been a finalist for this year’s Skip Prosser Man of the Year award, given to the major college coach who demonstrates success on the court while also displaying moral integrity off the court.
“I appreciate this opportunity to restore New Mexico State University’s basketball program to a position as one of the top mid-major programs in the country as we enter into Conference USA,” Hooten said in a statement.
Hooten was a player at Tarleton State and later coached at the school.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reported sources are saying NMSU will give Hooten a five-year contract with a base salary of $400,000. He was making $232,000 annually at Sam Houston State.
NMSU and Sam Houston State are among four schools moving into Conference USA next season. The others are Jacksonville State and Liberty, a school whose men’s basketball team is coached by former New Mexico coach Ritchie McKay.