Sam Houston St Utah Basketball

Sam Houston State coach Jason Hooten coaches Nov. 17 against Utah in Salt Lake City. New Mexico State announced him Friday as its new basketball coach.

 Rick Bowmer/Associated Press file photo

The reclamation project of rebuilding New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program has officially begun.

The university announced Friday it has hired Jason Hooten as its new coach. He replaces Greg Heiar. The school fired him in February amid a tumultuous season that began with a fatal shooting involving an Aggies player and ended with an alleged hazing incident and forced the school to shut down the program with six games left.

The head coach at Western Athletic Conference rival Sam Houston State for the last 13 seasons, Hooten will be formally introduced Sunday afternoon in the Pan American Center.