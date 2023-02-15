New Mexico St Operations Suspended Basketball

New Mexico State fired men's basketball coach Greg Heiar, pictured as an assistant at LSU in 2019, just 11 months into his tenure after allegations emerged of hazing with sexual connotations among his players.

 Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press File Photo

Good riddance, Greg Heiar.

It was two months too late, though.

All it took was a brawl, a shooting involving one of its players and hazing allegations for New Mexico State University to finally come to its senses and dismiss the 11-month head coach of its successful, if not storied, men’s basketball program.

