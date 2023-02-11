New Mexico State Aggies logo

New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu confirmed the reason behind his decision to suspend operations for the school’s men’s basketball program revolve around allegations of hazing within the team.

He issued a statement to the media and the NMSU community late Saturday night saying the team, which was in Riverside, Calif., for a game against California Baptist, was summoned back to Las Cruces while an internal investigation commenced.

“Once our student-athletes arrived on campus, they were met and interviewed by university personnel who are specially trained to conduct investigations into these kinds of matters,” Arvizu said.

