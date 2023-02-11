New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu confirmed the reason behind his decision to suspend operations for the school’s men’s basketball program revolve around allegations of hazing within the team.
He issued a statement to the media and the NMSU community late Saturday night saying the team, which was in Riverside, Calif., for a game against California Baptist, was summoned back to Las Cruces while an internal investigation commenced.
“Once our student-athletes arrived on campus, they were met and interviewed by university personnel who are specially trained to conduct investigations into these kinds of matters,” Arvizu said.
Sources indicate a report was filed Friday with the NMSU Police Department. That report triggered Arvizu’s decision to bring the team home and cancel Saturday’s game.
There is no timetable for NMSU’s program to resume operations.
The police report is expected to be released to the media as early as Sunday.
Arvizu didn’t provide details about the hazing allegations, but the Las Cruces Sun News is reporting sources said they are sexual in nature.
“The most important job I have as chancellor of the NMSU system is to ensure our students are safe and protected from harm,” Arvizu said. “That’s why I was so heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations. Hazing is a despicable act. It humiliates and degrades someone and has the potential to cause physical and emotional harm, or even death. Sadly, hazing can become part of an organization’s culture, if left unchecked. NMSU policy strictly prohibits hazing, in all forms, and it’s something we simply will not tolerate.”
The fallout continued in other ways Saturday. Two players — one a freshman sitting out the year as a redshirt, the other a walk-on who is not listed on the team’s active roster — announced on social media they were cutting ties with the Aggies.
Freshman guard Shahar Lazar said he was entering the NCAA transfer portal and Kent Olewiler announced on Twitter his “recruitment is officially 100% open.”
Neither player had played this season.
The school announced late Saturday it would hold a closed meeting Tuesday night to “discuss limited personnel matters concerning individual employees.” It did not name the employees who were to be discussed.
The NMSU coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave. Greg Heiar is in his first season as the Aggies’ head coach and this is not the first time he’s had to go into crisis mode.
It has been a rough debut for him.
His team is mired in last place in the Western Athletic Conference, having dealt with multiple high-profile issues off the the court since last fall.
Before the season started, multiple student-athletes were involved in a brawl at an Aggies football game against New Mexico in October.
That incident sparked what would become a fatal shooting on the UNM campus a month later involving key figures from that brawl, namely NMSU basketball player Mike Peake.
Peake shot and killed UNM student Brandon Travis in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 outside an on-campus residence hall. Peake snuck out of the team’s hotel to meet a female UNM student but was assaulted upon arrival.
He and Travis exchanged gunfire. Peake was shot in the leg while Travis died at the scene.
Peake has not been charged in the incident and the hazing allegations are a separate investigation from the shooting. Peake was placed on indefinite suspension in December.
Three teammates who also violated team curfew that night and gave Peake a ride to the hospital were issued minor suspensions by Heiar and his staff.
NMSU hired a third-party investigator late last year to look into the matter. Results of that inquiry have not been released.
“I realize many in our community have additional questions about these alleged incidents and about the future of the men’s basketball team,” Arvizu said. “In the near term, team operations remain suspended until further notice. We will share additional information, as we can, going forward.”