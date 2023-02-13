New Mexico St Operations Suspended Basketball

Then-LSU assistant coach Greg Heiar shouts from the sideline during a 2019 game. New Mexico State suspended operations of its men’s basketball program indefinitely and placed its coaching staff, including Heiar, on paid administrative leave.

 Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press file photo

The New Mexico State University board of regents has scheduled a closed meeting for Tuesday afternoon to discuss “limited personnel matters concerning individual NMSU employees,” according to a notice issued on the university’s website.

The meeting comes on the heels of the university’s decision Sunday to cancel the remainder of the NMSU men’s basketball team’s schedule, a decision prompted by a hazing incident that had sexual overtones, according to a police report. Regents are also scheduled to have a “discussion of personally identifiable information about individual NMSU students.”

Justin Bannister, NMSU’s associate vice president of marketing and communications, wrote in an email Monday since the regents are in a closed session, no video stream will be available, and he anticipates no summary will be provided to the public.

The New Mexican sports editor Will Webber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.