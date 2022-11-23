The New Mexico State University men’s basketball team is slowly returning to business as usual following this weekend’s deadly shooting in Albuquerque that left a University of New Mexico student dead and an Aggies player with a gunshot wound.

As of Wednesday afternoon, when the team departed Las Cruces for a weekend tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., that player, junior forward Mike Peake, was still on the roster and had not yet been disciplined by the school. He did not travel with the team to Vegas.

“Historically, you know, punishments for breaking curfew has rested 100 percent with the coach,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia during an hourlong videoconference call with the media. “Obviously this is a very atypical situation where some curfew breaking interacted with other things, so I would say that still is going to remain a coach’s decision.”

