The New Mexico State University men’s basketball team is slowly returning to business as usual following this weekend’s deadly shooting in Albuquerque that left a University of New Mexico student dead and an Aggies player with a gunshot wound.
As of Wednesday afternoon, when the team departed Las Cruces for a weekend tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., that player, junior forward Mike Peake, was still on the roster and had not yet been disciplined by the school. He did not travel with the team to Vegas.
“Historically, you know, punishments for breaking curfew has rested 100 percent with the coach,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia during an hourlong videoconference call with the media. “Obviously this is a very atypical situation where some curfew breaking interacted with other things, so I would say that still is going to remain a coach’s decision.”
A 21-year-old native of Chicago, Peake has not been arrested or charged after a preliminary investigation revealed he allegedly shot Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old UNM student, in a fatal shootout early Saturday near the Coronado Hall dormitory.
Peake left the team hotel to meet a 17-year-old female UNM student on the UNM campus, according to court documents. Once there, he was approached by Travis and at least two other students. According to an arrest affidavit for one of the UNM students involved, Peake was struck on the leg with a bat and soon fired upon by Travis.
Peake returned fire, killing Travis. A gunshot from Travis hit Peake in the leg before he was able to escape.
The Aggies were in town to play a much-anticipated game that evening against UNM in The Pit. That game, as well as the teams’ return engagement Dec. 3 in Las Cruces, have been canceled after a mutual agreement between the schools.
“Sometimes rivalries between institutions exacerbate what otherwise is social anxiety in ways that we just simply have not seen before,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. “And so, in the context of that rivalry and especially as it has gained a bit more of a confrontational sort of tone to it over the past few seasons, [UNM] President [Garnett] Stokes and I met, we’ve talked at great lengths a number of times since last week, and we are both committed to lowering the temperature regarding our rivalry part of this other broader context.”
Both schools point to the Lobos-Aggies football game in Las Cruces on Oct. 15 as the launch point for what happened Saturday in Albuquerque. A fight involving at least a dozen people broke out in the stands of Aggie Memorial Stadium during the game. A video of the brawl has circulated online and it reportedly shows Peake in the middle of it.
Moccia said he was aware of the incident shortly after it happened. School officials said they were made aware of the video several days after the game. That, as well as the investigation into last weekend’s events, are ongoing, Moccia said.
Moccia said he realizes people are looking for someone to blame. He was quick to assure Aggies basketball coach Greg Heiar has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
The team arrived in Albuquerque on Friday afternoon, had dinner together that evening and an hourlong film study starting at 10:30 p.m. Bed checks were conducted
15 minutes afterward, essentially ending the team’s night.
Moccia said an assistant coach was stationed in the hotel lobby to prevent players from sneaking out. The school did confirm that multiple players had left their rooms after that point, with Peake using an Uber to get to UNM’s campus.
How many players violated curfew — and their identities — were not revealed.
“From that standpoint, I think the coaching staff and Greg Heiar certainly fulfilled his obligations of what we expect to ensure the student-athletes are, you know, tucked away for the evening,” Moccia said.
The idea of policing events and enforcing the school’s conduct code is a matter of focus moving forward, Arvizu said. He echoed the thoughts expressed by UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez on Tuesday, saying NMSU will consider using metal detectors for certain events.
NMSU dean of students Ann Goodman said students have a right to privacy in their on-campus residences and they cannot be randomly searched. The same goes for a player’s luggage, unless the athlete gives permission to have their belongings searched.
Most problems for off-campus trips are eradicated by airport travel. With security measures being what they are, smuggling weapons onto a plane is virtually impossible.
The problem with the events surrounding last week’s shooting is that the Aggies have two road trips every year that do not involve flying to a visiting city; rivalry games against UNM and UTEP, each of which is close enough to bus.
Moccia also dismissed any idea of suspending the team’s season or canceling the Aggies’ trip to Las Vegas, Nev.
“First of all, the vast majority of [the] team was doing what they were supposed to do at the time,” Moccia said. “When we collectively had a discussion about this, a return to some normalcy for the vast majority of those student-athletes is something we felt was important to do.”