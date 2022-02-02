Boys basketball

New Mexico School for the Deaf 86, Jemez Valley 61

What happened: The Roadrunners braved the snow and hazardous conditions to travel to Jemez for a District 7-1A game and came away with a convincing win. They also saw senior guard Bruce Brewer Jr. almost set history with a 52-point performance, which was one shy of the school mark held by Ronnie Milliorn. The key to the win was switching up defenses to a 2-3 matchup zone to slow down the Warriors' hot shooters. "Mission accomplished," NMSD head coach Leonardo Gutierrez wrote in a text message.

Top players: Brewer grabbed 18 rebounds and six steals to go with eight assists. Junior Keiran Vollmar had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds despite foul trouble.

What's next: NMSD (3-4 overall, 1-2 in 7-1A) entertains Santa Fe Waldorf on Monday in a district home game.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.