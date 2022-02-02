Boys basketball
New Mexico School for the Deaf 86, Jemez Valley 61
What happened: The Roadrunners braved the snow and hazardous conditions to travel to Jemez for a District 7-1A game and came away with a convincing win. They also saw senior guard Bruce Brewer Jr. almost set history with a 52-point performance, which was one shy of the school mark held by Ronnie Milliorn. The key to the win was switching up defenses to a 2-3 matchup zone to slow down the Warriors' hot shooters. "Mission accomplished," NMSD head coach Leonardo Gutierrez wrote in a text message.
Top players: Brewer grabbed 18 rebounds and six steals to go with eight assists. Junior Keiran Vollmar had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds despite foul trouble.
What's next: NMSD (3-4 overall, 1-2 in 7-1A) entertains Santa Fe Waldorf on Monday in a district home game.
