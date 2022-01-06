No matter where his job took him, no matter how far away he was from the place he once called home, there was always one thing that brought Ron Hudson rocketing down memory lane and back to his days as a kid growing up in Albuquerque.
“Wherever I was, the second I got a whiff of Tuf-Skin it would remind me of the smell that would hit you in the face every time you walked into the locker room at Milne Stadium,” he said. “That’s a smell that always took me back. I can’t forget it.”
Hudson was introduced as the new head football coach at New Mexico Highlands University on Thursday, sliding up from his role as Cowboys assistant this past season. He takes over for Josh Kirkland, who recently resigned to take the top job at Southwest Oklahoma State.
Hudson had served as Kirkland’s associate head coach, also working with the Cowboys’ special teams and tight ends.
The son of a military man, Hudson has, to say the least, lived a nomadic lifestyle. He said he’s never spent more than four years in any one place, often moving from base to base as a kid and job to job as an adult. One of his many stops as a kid was a few years in Albuquerque’s southeast heights when his dad was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base.
Hudson enrolled at Highland High School for his freshman year in the early 1980s, playing in a powerhouse program coached by the legendary Bill Gentry.
“That was a time when football was a whole lot bigger in Albuquerque than it is now,” he said. “You had four teams per school back then; the varsity, the JV, then an A-team and B-team for the freshmen.”
Hudson was assigned to the Hornets’ A-team after Gentry called him into his office and told him he’d only make the A-team if he could promise that his family planned to stick around for a few years. By season’s end, Hudson’s dad had been reassigned, leading to an awkward conversation with the future NMAA hall of famer.
“Coach Gentry just kind of sat there staring at me and not saying anything for the longest time,” Hudson said. “I knew he was furious, I could see it in his face. Then he said, ‘Anything else?’ I said no and then he told me to get outta here.”
More than 40 years later, Hudson is on his second stop in New Mexico. For one season he was on Mike Locksley’s staff at the University of New Mexico, the final year of the Locksley tenure as it turned out.
“I’ve had a lot of jobs where the staff I joined was with a head coach in the final year of his contract,” Hudson said. “In this business that only means one thing; you’re about to move again.”
Hudson has had numerous stints at the Division I level, most recently at Georgia Southern from 2018-20. He joined NMHU’s staff at the behest of Kirkland and Highlands athletic director Andrew Ehling. Ehling convinced Kirkland to embrace a veteran voice behind closed doors, someone like Hudson, who could see the bigger picture as opposed to a younger coach just trying to make his way.
Hudson will use that same approach at Highlands. He is set to announce his defensive coordinator within a matter of days, then intends to build a staff of younger and less-experienced assistants.
They’ll take the reigns of a program that went 5-6 last season, the program’s best record in nearly a decade. Kirkland built that roster around players found in the NCAA transfer portal, using a number of former Division I players to make the Cowboys instantly competitive.
Hudson plans to do the same, although he’s not entirely in love with the approach some rival coaches take to pilfering smaller programs like NMHU of its top players.
“There are a few teams in our league with more talent than us, but overall we’ve shown we can be competitive as heck with what we’re doing here,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt that Highlands can be a consistent winner in the [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference].”
As much as he loves being back in New Mexico, Hudson admits that there’s something nostalgic about returning to a place that launched his love for football. Perhaps one day he might find himself back in Albuquerque’s Milne Stadium looking for prospective recruits, maybe even venturing into one of the locker rooms for a quick sniff.
“The rug burns we used to get; those are memories that stay with you a long time,” he said with a laugh. “I’m just glad the turf is a lot softer now than it was back then.”
