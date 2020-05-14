The issue of what the summer will look like for high school athletic programs could become more definitive Friday.
The New Mexico Activities Association will hold a special board of directors meeting at 9 a.m. to determine the regulations for summer workouts for its members’ athletic programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, among other items on its agenda. It’s a first for the organization, which generally allows schools to decide how to conduct their summer sessions with athletes, aside from not allowing formal practice for programs.
Sally Marquez, the NMAA’s executive director, said in a video interview on its website Monday that a survey of athletic directors indicated they wanted the organization to regulate how teams will operate once restrictions are lifted to the point student-athletes are allowed to get on the field or the court.
“Seventy-six percent of our schools out of the 113 [that responded to the survey] said, ‘Yes, we would like the NMAA to give us direction and regulations this summer,’ ” Marquez said.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has yet to allow for gatherings of more than five people even as the state eased some restrictions for many businesses and religious groups this week.
That leaves the matter of when teams will be able to start workouts and sessions. However, many administrators and coaches around the state have engaged in discussions about how they will operate when that happens.
Kevin Garcia, who will begin as athletic director at St. Michael’s in July, said the school is setting up procedures regarding daily sanitizing of equipment, fields and gyms, and there is a possibility they could include taking temperatures daily of athletes and coaches.
“We have to be safe, and that is the main concern,” Garcia said. “We don’t want to rush things and start off, then — bang — a whole new explosion of hot spots emerge. Then we’ll be done for the year.”
What likely won’t happen are scrimmages and camps that allow coaches to assess their teams in game-type settings. Estrella Flores, the athletic director at Santa Fe High, said all basketball camps and seven-on-seven scrimmages for football were canceled because of the huge volume of people at those events. When teams conduct workouts, they will more than likely be limited to coaches, athletic trainers and players.
However, much of what teams can do will be determined by what stage the state is at as far as reopening. Flores said coaches in Santa Fe Public Schools are ready to adapt to the number of athletes they can oversee in one setting.
“[Santa Fe high head football coach Andrew Martinez] said, if instead of meeting with all 60 players, he will [meet with] five if he has to,” Flores said. “Just so we can start working out athletes, whatever the protocol might be.”
However, there are a few coaches who are expressing caution with regard to starting summer workouts amid the coronavirus epidemic. Capital head football coach Bill Moon admitted he is conflicted about having a summer program, saying the coach in him wants to get out on the field, but his players’ well-being comes first.
“It’s hard not to get emotional about this,” Moon said. “I want to get this team on the field. These kids have busted their ass. … We’re desperate. We can get out there and do something special, something great for our school and our city. That’s what makes your chest bulge 15, 20 years later. I’m excited about that, but I’m not going to risk anybody’s life for this.”
