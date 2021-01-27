While the purpose of Wednesday morning’s emergency board of directors meeting of the New Mexico Activities Association was to pave the way for the return of high school sports, all it really did was kick the can down the road as administrators try to sort out the details of the state’s decision to open public schools as early as Feb. 8.
The board tabled three of the five action items paramount to the proposed Feb. 22 start of prep sports, including the approval of a calendar that outlines seasons for all 13 sports under the NMAA umbrella. It would allow football, volleyball and cross-country to start Feb. 22, with soccer launching its season March 1.
The board will consider the calendar, as well as game limitations and a measure initially adopted last month that allows seniors who graduated early after the fall semester the ability to participate in sports through June. All three action items will be voted on during a special NMAA board meeting Monday morning.
The main sticking point Wednesday was the adoption of a calendar that would serve as a road map for what remains of the 2020-21 school year. Board members said the priority was making sense of how to get students back into the classroom by Feb. 8, a move the state’s Public Education Department said must come before sports can officially return.
Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent and NMAA board member Karen Trujillo said adopting a sports calendar can happen only after each individual school district has a viable plan to reopen classrooms. She expressed concern over a team’s eligibility for competition if its own school district cannot meet the Public Education Department’s criteria to have students in a hybrid model by Feb. 8.
“For me, that’s the biggest question because I know we can’t start school in hybrid on [Feb. 8],” she said. “Our board meeting is not until Feb. 2. We guaranteed our community we would give them a three-week transition period.”
Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder told the board that his district, which encompasses most of the schools in the NMAA’s largest classification, will have difficulty meeting the state’s requirements to open schools by Feb. 8. That, he said, could jeopardize APS’ involvement in traditional fall sports.
“I don’t want people to think we’re putting this off because we’re just uncomfortable making decisions,” Elder said. “What I don’t want to do is make a decision, get everybody all hyped up and then say, ‘Oh, well we didn’t make this inspection or they’ve changed the rules.’ ”
NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez had originally slated Monday as the start date for football, with volleyball and cross-country starting two weeks later. With all three now tentatively scheduled for Feb. 22, the primary concern is the quality of life for what remains of the football season.
After tabling the scheduling action item, the board quickly did the same with game limitations in certain sports, but that topic surfaced again in discussion items later in the meeting. Several board members said the concern with football was a season that could be as short as four games and a postseason that is essentially a 1-versus-2 matchup in each classification.
The University of New Mexico has offered its football stadium free of rent for championship games, Marquez said.
“Football is our only one where it’s very difficult to have a meaningful championship,” Marquez said. “The other sports, you can play volleyball, basketball, you can do three games in one week and the other sports, cross-country, run one race and you have a champion. Football is the one we’ve been spinning our wheels as to what do we need to do with the season to give quality games versus handing out a blue trophy.”
In other words, there is a real possibility that the truncated 2021 spring football season may eventually become a four- or five-game showcase against geographic or intracity rivals, one that ends without the crowning of a state champion.
Also discussed was a potential format for the state basketball tournament. Marquez said the only games in The Pit would be championship games; all preceding rounds would potentially be at the site of the higher seed.
To maintain social distancing, the topic of expanding the state track meet into a weeklong event designed to spread things out is a possibility, Marquez said.
Right now, time is the enemy. Marquez told the board that the NMAA would create a declaration deadline of Feb. 15 for school districts to decide if their teams would be able to participate in fall sports by Feb. 22. It’s possible, she said, that some sports may move forward without the full participation of all schools.
If that weren’t enough, the board will eventually have to consider the eligibility of students who opt out of the hybrid model and choose to continue remote learning from home. Same, too, for the growing number of hardship cases where students who failed to make passing grades in the fall semester point to poor or nonexistent internet service at home and a lack of academic support from schools.
