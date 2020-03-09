With news about the coronavirus dominating national and world headlines, the New Mexico Activities Assocation and the state Department of Health issued a joint statement regarding the state boys and girls basketball tournament.
Sally Marquez, the NMAA’s executive director, released Monday a memo stating that the tournament will go on as scheduled but that the organization and the department are “paying close attention to the latest news regarding the coronavirus.” Marquez wrote that the NMAA and the NMDOH will be in constant contact throughout the tournament, which begins Tuesday.
Marquez also stated that the host sites for the state tournament — The Pit, the Santa Ana Star Center and Bernalillo High School — have taken “extra precautions to sanitize the facilities” and are adhering to the Department of Health’s recommendation regarding the virus, which has spread to more than 111,000 diagnosed people worldwide and more than 600 in the United States.
No cases in New Mexico had been reported as of Monday afternoon.
Marquez reiterated the department’s recommendations about what precautions people attending games. They include:
• Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds regularly
• Sneeze or cough into shirt sleeves or a tissue
• Avoid contact with people who are sneezing or coughing
• • •
Is this a trend or a hiccup?
When Hot Springs beat Santa Fe Indian School in last year’s 3A championship game, it snapped a remarkable 17-year run in which at least one boys champion hailed from the private school ranks. From 2002-18, six different private schools combined to win 28 titles. Another 14 teams made it to the championship game and lost — nine of them coming in an all-privates title game.
You have to go all the way back to 2000 to find the last year in which we didn’t have at least one private school advance as far as the finals. Coincidentally that was the last year of the four-classification system. In 2001 there was a dramatic realignment that diluted each class and separated the state’s biggest schools into Class 5A, leaving 4A, 3A and 2A as the personal playgrounds for dynasties to emerge from the likes of Hope Christian (13 championships since that season), St. Michael’s (five), St. Pius (four) and Mesilla Valley (four).
Coaches long argued about the unfair advantage private schools had, namely that they can pull students from anywhere whereas public schools are restricted by the geographical boundaries surrounding the school. That started to shift when the NMAA applied a multiplier to boost enrollment numbers for private schools and potentially sending some into bigger classifications.
A scan of this year’s boys brackets shows Sandia Prep, Bosque and St. Michael’s are solid candidates for deep runs in 3A while Hope could do the same in 4A. Half of the quarterfinal field in 3A hail from the private ranks.
• • •
It’s not as random as you might think.
When the state basketball tournament pairings are announced and the future tip times set in stone, there actually is some pre-planning involved. The primetime games in the biggest venues go to the teams that historically draw the biggest crowds.
An official at the University of New Mexico said the school’s facilities people meet with the NMAA every year before times are set for the final three rounds to make sure the common-sense mistake of having, say, Española Valley face Gallup, doesn’t tip off at 9:45 a.m. on a Wednesday while the Goddard-Deming game gets the primetime tip of 8:15 p.m.
So it’s no coincidence that Wednesday’s late games in The Pit start with Volcano Vista and Oñate, then have Española-Gallup, followed by Santa Fe High-Cleveland.
“The only concern is making sure we get people in and out of there and make sure everyone who wants a seat gets a seat,” the UNM official said.
This year’s tournament crowds are expected to swell at least a little since the Mountain West Conference Tournament, which typically runs at the same time as the state tournament, was played a week early. It leaves thousands of would-be Vegas vacationers looking for some Lobo love with the opportunity to stay home and watch some high school hoops.
• • •
Here is how dominant the Pecos Panthers have been within their own class during their run of three straight state titles, which they hope to make four by Saturday. Not only are they 110-8 overall starting with the 2016-17 season, but the Panthers have done the following:
• They are 77-2 against teams in Class 3A (when the state had six classes until 2018) and 2A.
• Only Estancia (in 2018) and Mora (2019) have beaten the Panthers.
• Of their 77 wins within their class, 64 have been by at least 20 points and only five have been by 10 or fewer.
• Only the 2A semifinal against Texico in 2019 was settled in overtime (73-67).
So far this season, Pecos has beaten its 17 2A opponents by more than 20 points 14 times. And if you haven’t figured it out yet, the Panthers are 17-0 against 2A competition.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.