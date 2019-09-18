New Mexico Activities Association administrators offered a glimpse of what classification and alignment will look like starting in 2020 at its board of directors meeting Wednesday, but the full plan will not be unveiled until December.
That means Santa Fe High’s anticipated move to Class 6A in football will not be official until December.
Sally Marquez, the executive director of the organization that oversees high school athletics and activities in the state, said it is waiting for the 40-day enrollment figures from its member schools to finalize its two-year plan and place schools in their appropriate classification and districts, which she said will likely be released in late October or early November.
Marquez did reveal that the classes will look mostly the same, but with “movement with probably about 10 to 11 schools” from one class to another.
About four schools will move from Class 2A to 1A, Marquez said. It’s anticipated one school will move up to Class 5A and a couple will move down from 4A to 3A. She did not indicate the schools that would be affected but said the final plan will be presented to the board at its Dec. 5 meeting, with an emergency meeting about two weeks after that to hear appeals.
While Marquez did not have specific details, Santa Fe Public Schools assistant superintendent for athletics and activities/school support Larry Chavez said on Tuesday he expects Santa Fe High’s football program to play in Class 6A, the only sport in the state with more than five classes.
Tim Host, the athletic director of Academy for Technology and the Classics, said all sports at the school will likely play in 3A after spending the past decade in 2A.