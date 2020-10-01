The New Mexico Activities Association adopted a pair of measures Thursday night that grant some much-needed latitude to Santa Fe Indian School’s fall athletes and some much-needed leniency to students across the state struggling to make grades amid distance learning.
The NMAA’s board of directors voted unanimously to allow SFIS students to participate in extracurricular fall activities for the public school in their home attendance zones without having to surrender their enrollment at SFIS.
The board also voted to allow students who have one failing grade at the end of the fall semester keep their eligibility so long as they maintain a 2.0 grade point average with at least four passing grades in addition to a cumulative GPA of at least 2.0.
It’s in response to a report the NMAA and the New Mexico High School Coaches Association issued Wednesday that indicated approximately one-third of New Mexico high school athletes are failing at least one class and, therefore, would have been ruled ineligible. The board voted 8-3 in favor of using semester grades over quarterly grades while using the cumulative marks as a fallback.
One of the dissenting votes was from Aztec Superintendent Kirk Carpenter. He lobbied for greater leniency that would have allowed as many as two failing grades at semester’s end, a nod to the many challenges families have faced at getting acclimated to distance learning and the problems with staying connected to teachers.
“I’m all for holding kids accountable, athletes accountable, but nobody asked what we’re faced with, and I think in some respects giving too much of a break is maybe not the best option,” Carpenter said. “However, every district has a story with technology, every kid has a story with technology, every town has a story with technology and I know that’s where most of us are right now. So at the risk of sounding too lenient, I think it’s very difficult given the amount of time that it took to even get technology in the hands of kids.”
The only sports directly affected are those that are tentatively scheduled to begin preseason workouts Monday — volleyball, cross-country and golf. It’s tentative because NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez told the board that she’s still awaiting approval from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office on whether those sports can proceed with season openers by the end of next week — or take additional time off due to health concerns.
The governor reported Thursday that continuing spikes in coronavirus cases are sounding alarm bells.
Those bells have been ringing for several months on New Mexico’s Native American pueblos. With kids from each of the state’s 19 tribes represented at Santa Fe Indian School, they have been forced to learn from home this fall semester while SFIS remains locked down.
A boarding school in which 500 of its 720 students live on campus, SFIS closed its dormitories over the summer and decided to conduct classes online this fall in response to COVID-19. The school announced last month it would not participate in NMAA fall sports, leaving athletes in the school’s volleyball and cross-country programs without a means to participate.
The NMAA board approved a proposal that allows those students to retain their SFIS enrollment but participate for the public school closest to their home. Marquez said SFIS seniors receive approximately $6 million in scholarships every year, but that money is dependent on their status as a student at the school.
Before Thursday’s vote, those students would have had to disenroll from SFIS and become a student at their home public school in order to participate.
“This means a lot to us,” SFIS Superintendent Roy Herrera told the board. “It means a lot to our students and our families. As we explain this to our governors and we come up with the correct verbiage to share with our communities, they’re going to be very appreciative that they’re going to have an opportunity.”
