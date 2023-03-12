Several Northern New Mexico senior student-athletes were recognized with scholarship awards during the state boys and girls basketball tournaments, which ended Saturday.
The Academy for Technology and the Classics’ Chanelle Jaeger won the Mario Martinez Memorial Extraordinary Participation Scholarship, a $2,000 award given to students excelling in athletics, activities and academics for Class 1A and 2A schools.
A pair of $1,000 “Compete with Class” Sportsmanship Scholarships went to Pecos’ Elijah Lujan and Mackenzie Echave of Los Alamos for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship and the NMAA’s “Compete with Class” initiative.
The Dick Shelley St. Michael’s Basketball Award, a $1,500 scholarship for a student who excels in basketball and academics, went to Clayton’s Morgan Crisp. The $1,000 Ralph Ortiz Elks Club of Santa Fe Scholarship was given to Escalante’s Brycelyun Martinez prior to the Class 2A girls championship game.
Adam Pacheco of Pojoaque Valley and Jacquelyn Gorman of St. Michael’s were among 17 recipients of the $1,000 Together We Rise scholarships, created during the 2020-21 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges students faced during it.
In all, 45 students received scholarships through the NMAA Foundation in 17 categories, with a total of $51,500 distributed to students.