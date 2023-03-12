Several Northern New Mexico senior student-athletes were recognized with scholarship awards during the state boys and girls basketball tournaments, which ended Saturday.

The Academy for Technology and the Classics’ Chanelle Jaeger won the Mario Martinez Memorial Extraordinary Participation Scholarship, a $2,000 award given to students excelling in athletics, activities and academics for Class 1A and 2A schools.

A pair of $1,000 “Compete with Class” Sportsmanship Scholarships went to Pecos’ Elijah Lujan and Mackenzie Echave of Los Alamos for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship and the NMAA’s “Compete with Class” initiative.