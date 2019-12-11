Classification and alignment is official.
The New Mexico Activities Association approved on Wednesday the classification and alignment plan for the two-year block starting with the 2020-21 school year, a week after NMAA officials unveiled it. The major changes for northern schools were:
u Santa Fe High moves from Class 5A to 6A in football and will compete in District 2/3-6A, along with Albuquerque schools La Cueva, Eldorado, Sandia, Manzano and Albuquerque High, as well as Clovis.
u Los Lunas joins District 5-5A in all sports but football, and will play Santa Fe High, Capital, Albuquerque High, Rio Grande and Manzano.
u Academy for Technology and the Classics will remain in District 2-2A, with Estancia, Albuquerque Menaul and Native American Community Academy joining the district. McCurdy moves from 2-2A and joins 5-2A, with Peñasco, Mesa Vista, Escalante, Mora and Questa.
u Coronado drops from 2A to 1A and will join District 7-1A with New Mexico School for the Deaf.
There were no major changes to the plan, although six schools appealed some part of it. Included in that group was Santa Fe Prep, which appealed to be placed in 2A and eliminate the use of the 1.3 enrollment multiplier for private schools for classification and alignment purposes for the next block.
Prep athletic director Todd Kurth said the school argued that the multiplier, which placed the school’s three-year average at 270 students instead of 209, was hurting the girls basketball and baseball programs. It’s become such a problem that Prep joined a co-op with Monte del Sol to play as an independent team starting next fall.
“We’ve got about 200 students to draw from,” Kurth said. “It’s just hard to compete based on that. We asked if we could get a break and not suffer in those sports, but they wouldn’t hear anything of it.”
Kurth added that he feels the multiplier has outlived its usefulness in New Mexico and that it actually hurts smaller schools. The NMAA noted in the presentation of its plan last week that the only schools impacted by the multiplier were Prep and Desert Academy, which plays in 2A instead of 1A.
The plan also unveiled a two-district alignment for Class 1A/3A girls soccer, with the districts to be determined. In boys soccer, Northern teams would be divided into two districts. District 2-1A/3A will have St. Michael’s, Prep, Las Vegas Robertson and West Las Vegas. District 5-1A/3A includes Academy for Technology and the Classics, Monte del Sol, Tierra Encantada and Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf.
