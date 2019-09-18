New Mexico Activities Association administrators offered a glimpse of what classification and alignment will look like in 2020 at their board of directors meeting Wednesday, but the final plan will not be unveiled until December.
Santa Fe High’s anticipated move next year to Class 6A in football will not be official until December.
Sally Marquez, executive director of the organization that oversees high school athletics and activities in the state, said it is waiting for the 40-day enrollment figures from schools to finalize its two-year plan to place schools in their appropriate classification and districts. She said the 40-day count will likely be released in late October or early November.
Marquez said the classes will look mostly the same, but “movement with probably about 10 to 11 schools.”
About four schools will move from Class 2A to 1A, Marquez said. It’s anticipated one school will move up to Class 5A and a couple will move down from 4A to 3A. She did not indicate the schools that would be affected but said the final plan will be presented to the board at its Dec. 5 meeting, with an emergency meeting about two weeks after that to hear appeals.
While Marquez did not have details, Santa Fe Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Athletics and Activities/School Support Larry Chavez said Tuesday that he expects Santa Fe High’s football team will play in Class 6A, the only sport in the state with more than five classes.
Tim Host, the athletic director of Academy for Technology and the Classics, said all sports at the school will likely play in 3A after spending the past decade in 2A.
During the discussion about classification and alignment, NMAA administrators hinted that the eight-man football division might end. Dusty Young, an associate director who oversees football, said most of the eight-man teams have rosters that have decreased significantly. He said only a couple of schools have more than 20 players. With that disparity, there is a growing consensus that the division has outlived its usefulness, Young said. The larger schools with eight-man teams will likely move to 2A, Young said, while the others would probably drop to the six-man division, which currently has nine district-playing schools and New Mexico School for the Deaf as an independent.
“Eight-man football is struggling at the moment, and there are two or three programs that are strong on a year-to-year basis,” Young said. “However, the rest don’t want to play those schools. So, those schools that have strong programs, they aren’t getting games. They are playing district opponents two or three times.”
A primary example is Tatum, which plays Melrose, Gateway Christian and Mesilla Valley twice this year.