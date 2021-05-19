One of the battle cries of fans opposed to the dreaded four-corners offense and the “pass five times before you shoot” mindset found an ally in the National Federation of State High School Associations this month.
The association’s basketball rules committee recommended that its board of directors approve a measure that would change the national rule book to mandate a 35-second shot clock for the 2022-23 prep basketball season.
The board voted against making it a national rule, but it did clear the path for state organizations like the New Mexico Activities Association to adopt the measure in 2022.
Not so fast, said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez. As part of her regular video question-and-answer segment posted on YouTube and the association’s own website, Marquez addressed some of the main roadblocks for instituting a shot clock in New Mexico.
Cost is a major concern, as a modern shot clock system would cost at least $2,000 to $3,000, not to mention the need to hire an additional clock operator and use additional time and funds to train the referees on how to manage the additional responsibilities.
Marquez said the NMAA will seek input from coaches and administrators. She suspects they will be on opposite sides of the debate.
“I think that the both are going to be on two sides of the fence here,” she said. “The coaches may see it be good for the game of basketball, but on the administrative side, you’re talking about purchasing shot clocks, now you’re talking about making sure there’s somebody at the [scorer’s] table running the shot clock — and that’s at C-team, JV, varsity, middle school, so on and so forth — and that can be very costly.”
The NMAA’s board of directors will have the final say on the matter. It would take a request from the basketball rules committee to the NMAA staff, who would then put that on the formal agenda at a board meeting, presumably within the next 12 months.
“We will make sure we do our homework and what’s best for New Mexico,” Marquez said.
Marquez also touched on the topic of protective face coverings for high school athletes in the wake of the easing restrictions on wearing masks. With more than half of eligible people in the state having gotten the COVID-19 vaccination, the public health order mandating the use of masks still applies in the school setting.
Therefore, the NMAA still requires both fans and student-athletes to wear masks at all athletic events.
Marquez said she’s well aware that the late-spring temperatures can make masks a bit uncomfortable, but she isn’t willing to budge on putting kids’ health at risk until the state and federal government declare it safe to take them off.
“I’ve been in communication with the Governor’s Office and the Public Education Department, and that still is in place,” she said. “I know it’s getting hot in May and June for those outdoor sports, but at this point we have not heard anything different that we can remove the masks.”
The NMAA will hold its annual State Wrestling Championships in Rio Rancho on May 27 and 29 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Class 1A-3A and 4A tournaments will take place May 27, with the large schools in 5A on May 29.
All other championship events for the spring sports seasons of golf, tennis, softball, baseball and track will be held in June.
