The New Mexico Activities Association pumped the brakes on the high school sports season yet again Wednesday, informing athletic directors around the state that this weekend’s scheduled start for fall sports will be postponed at least two days.
The sports of volleyball, cross-country and golf had initially received the green light to commence with preseason practices earlier this week, but the NMAA needed special approval from the Governor’s Office to ease the state’s health order and launch the fall season Saturday. That approval, which limits gatherings of more than 10 people in response to the coronavirus, still hasn’t come.
NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez said she has not had any contact this week with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office nor state health officials. By Wednesday, Marquez said she felt she had no choice but to hold off on the much-anticipated Oct. 10 season opener for dozens of programs around New Mexico.
“No, not an easy decision but it’s one that had to be made,” she said.
She added that the NMAA had been preparing for a delay and the organization has gone through multiple scenarios ranging from cancellation of games, postponement of events and delays to the season or even state championship events, all in response to COVID-19.
Santa Fe Public Schools athletic coordinator Larry Chavez said he was informed by the NMAA on Wednesday afternoon, which he then shared with the various coaches around the district. Santa Fe High’s volleyball team was scheduled to open its season Saturday afternoon at Albuquerque Academy, while Capital’s first match wasn’t slated until next week.
“It’s disappointing but it’s not that surprising,” Chavez said. “At least now we have an answer about this weekend.”
Only Saturday’s schedule was affected. Marquez said a number of localized golf tournaments scheduled for Oct. 12 — Columbus Day — are still on since public schools do not give students the day off. Most golf tournaments in the fall and spring fall on Mondays.
“All we’ve done is cancel Saturday [Oct. 10] and we’ll just wait to hear the governor’s latest message before making any further decisions,” Marquez said.
Lujan Grisham is scheduled to issue her weekly public address Thursday. Whether she directly mentions amendments for the health restrictions for high school or college sports is anyone’s guess.
“I have had no contact with the governor about this,” Marquez said. “We’re still waiting for approval, or a decision, to be made about fall sports.”
Regardless, it’s business as usual behind the scenes. Under the current health order, nine prep athletes can gather with one coach for limited contact workouts, and Wednesday’s announcement had no impact on practices.
“Nothing changes with that unless the governor says so,” Marquez said. “All we can do is wait and just keep doing things like we have been.”
An exception to the health order was granted to the University of New Mexico’s football team last weekend. UNM received special permission from state leaders to waive the 10-person limits and conduct full-contact practices effective Oct. 3. The Lobos have had three practices since then, including Wednesday.
Head coach Danny Gonzales said he will have the entire team inside University Stadium on Saturday for a scrimmage that will mimic the speed and feel of a typical game day.
UNM has agreed to stick to a number of stringent health directives, including an aggressive testing protocol that subjects roughly 140 players, coaches and staff members to multiple for COVID-19 every week. As of Wednesday, no one on the team had tested positive for the virus despite the upward trend for positive cases statewide.
The Lobos are tentatively scheduled to open an abbreviated eight-game season at Colorado State on Oct. 24, with the home opener a week later against San Jose State. The Mountain West Conference will initiate a series of three rapid antigen tests per player, coach and supports staff starting the week of the season opener.
