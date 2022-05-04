ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Activities Association Board of Directors has cleared the path for high school coaches to begin coaching during the offseason. During a Wednesday morning meeting at the NMAA headquarters, the board voted to pass a measure that allows individual school districts to give coaches access to their teams for competitions as early as June.
The measure ends a long-standing — but often abused — rule that prohibits coaches from having extended contact with their teams during games and offseason tournaments.
The board also took action on two other items. One extends the players’ area on football sidelines to the 10-yard line in each direction. The other deals with officiating. The board approved a measure that makes regional assigners for basketball and football an elected position under the employment of the NMAA.
Those assigners are then charged with handing out refereeing assignments in their area while accepting a role that prevents them from calling varsity games themselves. NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez said some regional assigners had taken advantage of their roles in recent years, giving themselves a number of the biggest varsity games while taking advantage of mileage rates for out-of-town games.
As for offseason coaching, Marquez told the board that there really hasn’t been a one-size-fits-all policy that is equitable for all member schools. Wednesday’s decision aims to change that.
“It’s becoming unmanageable, honestly, and it’s not fair,” Marquez told the board, saying some schools have made a habit of breaking the rules and giving their coaches free reign to players in what can be an ungoverned environment.
The rule, she said, only went as far as schools self-regulating it.
“We really want our education coaches, if they want to be with the kids then we want them to be,” Marquez said.
In an effort to combat the growing influence of club sports, the NMAA hopes that giving coaches access to their teams will give more athletes a chance to play sports during the offseason. The rising expense of club sports often limits the number of athletes for getting the work done to those who can afford it — and have access to it.
Board member Travis Dempsey, the superintendent from Gadsden Independent Schools in Anthony lauded the move, saying it opens the door for kids who would otherwise have nothing to do.
“My families aren’t kicking out $600 a month to play club all summer,” he said.
The board opted to hold off on setting parameters for the new rule until its next regularly scheduled meeting June 1, but Wednesday’s approval sets the wheels in motion for offseason coaching to commence as soon as the school year ends later this month.
It’s a big boost for smaller school districts whose enrollments don’t have access to specialized services the club sports offer. Most of the time those club sports are only in the larger cities, namely the metro area in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.
Coaches have long argued that their athletes lack the proper development to remain competitive while those in smaller communities say it’s merely an issue of access. In those places, Dempsey said, kids often have nothing to do. Opening gyms and fields to unregulated access to the team’s coaching staff changes all that.