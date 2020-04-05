With everything from the NBA to Little League shutting down and playing it safe during the pandemic, the Pecos League has remained ominously silent about what it plans to do with its 2020 season.
As of Sunday the independent baseball league had yet to announce what it intends to do as the season opener is less than seven weeks away. The organization’s website still shows no signs of a shutdown and, to date, there has been no official word from the league about if and/or when a decision will be made.
For the record, the Santa Fe Fuego’s season opener is tentatively slated for May 23 against Trinidad. The league opener is May 21.
Entering its 10th season, the Pecos League’s biggest issue isn’t only the simple safety of its players and personnel. The league relies heavily on host families to take players and coaches in, opening their homes to let men who travel in packs for a living risk contamination and spread of COVID-19.
Crowds at home games are never overwhelming, but fans sitting in close proximity would clearly be a risk that most states will not allow. Then there’s the impact of economics. Each team operates on a shoestring budget that depends on ticket sales and business partnerships through advertising and sponsorships. In a down economy, the expectations for those things to operate as normal are simply out of the question, according to a source close to the league.
For now, things remain weird. But as we’ve learned with the Pecos League, things can literally change overnight. Stay tuned.
Speaking of the Pecos League, former Santa Fe Fuego manager T.J. Zarewicz has been hired as the hitting coach for the Road Warriors in the independent Atlantic League.
He skippered the Fuego, in part, from 2016-19 while serving as a pitcher at various points during his tenure. A Pittsburgh native, he stepped down after last season and said last fall that he wasn’t sure what his future in baseball was.
Last month the Atlantic League came calling. In its 23rd season, the league is considered the highest level of independent nonaffiliated professional baseball in the country. According to its website, nearly 1,000 players have gone on to sign contracts with Major League organizations, with more than 70 former players and coaches currently on big league rosters.
Zarewicz will hopefully have his bags packed because the Road Warriors are just that: Road warriors. They’re a full-time traveling team with no home games on the 2020 schedule. That equates to a grueling 128 straight games on the road, assuming there even is a 2020 season. The schedule was supposed to begin May 1 and run through Sept. 20, but for now all things are on hold.
Capital High School graduate Laura Balderrama has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Northern Michigan, an NCAA Division II school in Marquette, Mich.
Balderrama, a 2019 grad, played four years at Capital and was also part of a touring club team that won a national tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. She also did volunteer work around town, getting recognized by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe for her efforts in youth ministry as well as her time spent serving the parish and community.
She was recruited by three schools and chose NMU after she was offered an athletic and academic scholarship. Assuming college athletics get the green light to return, she’ll be suiting up for the Wildcats this fall.
University of New Mexico baseball coach Ray Birmingham said last week that the school intends to begin restoration and expansion work on Santa Ana Star Field this spring, pandemic shutdown or not.
The school has pooled over $1 million in capital outlay funds to replace the infield’s artificial turf, expand the grandstand seating down each baseline to each dugout, replace the bench seating in the grandstand behind home plate with individual stadium chairs, and then construct a press box that will include an elevator for handicapped access.
The improvements would allow Santa Ana Star Field to have the minimum requirements to host an NCAA subregional, should the Lobos ascend to that level of play.
Albuquerque High’s girls tennis team had a brief moment of national celebrity when it became part of the Senior Night segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter. The initiative began shortly after the pandemic forced the cancellation of sports and left most of us hunkered down inside.
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt put out the call to teams of all levels to send in photos to air on his nightly show as a way to honor those athletes who had their seasons — particularly seniors — end prematurely because of the rapid spread of COVID-19.
The Lady Bulldogs had their team picture flashed on screen April 1.
The dark period just got a lot darker last week.
Almost lost in all the news about prolonged shutdowns and players declaring themselves free agents via the NCAA transfer portal, the governing body of college athletics declared last week that the Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee have extended the recruiting dead period through the end of May. That’s a month longer than usual as the country continues to battle the effects of the global pandemic.
What it means is this: no in-person or on-campus recruiting of any kind. It means coaches and programs will need to get creative with prospective recruits, each doing their part to stay connected during a time when the powers that be declare the next two months as a time to little or no movement.
Just another reason to stay at home.
The Notes from the North package is usually a weekly buffet of sports nuggets centering on local and state athletics.
Sports writer Will Webber is ending with a little detour this week.
The revelation that 73-year-old Tom Dempsey died from the coronavirus on Saturday spurred an interesting trip down memory lane for those of us, myself included, with ties to the early days of the New Orleans Saints.
Dempsey was, of course, the handicapped (literally) kicker for the team when he nailed a then record 63-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions at old Tulane Stadium in November of 1970.
My father was a season ticket-holder for the first four years of the Saints’ existence, that 1970 season included. He was in the stands the day Dempsey’s clubbed right foot made NFL history and shocked the football world.
My dad said the crowd’s reaction made the stadium shake so much that my uncle (a devoted Lions fan who left when Detroit kicked a go-ahead field goal just moments before) thought it was collapsing as he headed back to the parking lot.
Growing up, I had the usual kid stuff on the walls of our Santa Fe home. Among them was a black and white framed photo of Dempsey’s kick autographed by the man himself, my dad’s ticket stub and a wrinkled $1 bill pressed under the glass, the payoff from a wager with the uncle on the losing side.
RIP, Mr. Dempsey.
