New Mexico State University became the latest entry on a growing list of schools to call off fall sports in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — putting a halt to football, soccer, volleyball and cross-country until further notice.
The school made the announcement Thursday afternoon, with NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu saying one of the many considerations in making the decision was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent plea to the regents of state universities not to allow sports for the fall semester.
"Both [University of New Mexico President Garnett] Stokes and myself indicated, first of all, we firmly understand the governor's concerns and were very attentive to those," Arvizu said. "What we didn't want to do was get in front of our respective conferences."
The Mountain West Conference announced an indefinite suspension to its fall sports Monday, leaving UNM out of all competition until at least November. The Western Athletic Conference, of which New Mexico State is a member, followed suit Thursday morning.
It officially leaves the state without college sports at any level this fall. New Mexico's three NCAA Division II schools postponed sports in late July, and Northern New Mexico College, an NAIA school in Española, canceled all sports in June.
NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said he would entertain the idea of hosting an abbreviated spring schedule for all sports as long as it doesn’t affect the health and safety of his staff and student-athletes.
“The factors that went into this decision, there’s not one single factor but there was a lot of issues that we had to face,” Moccia said, referencing, among others, the lack of available dates for its football team and New Mexico’s government-mandated 14-day quarantine for people traveling from outside the state.
“It would be impossible to have a football season and adhere to that existing guideline from the state of New Mexico,” Moccia said.
New Mexico State's football team is one of just seven nonaffiliated independents in the Football Bowl Subdivision. With nearly half of the country’s conferences either postponing their seasons or deciding not to play nonconference opponents, it left the Aggies with only five of their 12 games still available.
As of Thursday afternoon, 54 of the 130 teams in the FBS had shut down their programs, and 21 of the 34 conferences at all levels of the NCAA had canceled or restricted their schedules until the spring. That now includes the WAC, a league that does not sponsor football but is home to most of NMSU's sports.
Moccia said the WAC’s decision was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” in trying to preserve any type of football season because it would be unfair to field a football team while the other fall programs were forced to sit.
He added that NMSU is operating under the assumption that all teams will be allowed to practice and train on a regular basis as long as they adhere to the state and federal health guidelines. The fall semester begins next week, and all athletes have been on campus for several weeks.
While he didn't go into details about the financial impact the shutdown will have, he did say there are no plans to have layoffs or personnel furloughs. Money is always a central topic at NMSU, he said, adding the athletic department has balanced its budget in 11 of the last 12 years.
"We've been very good stewards of what we've been given or what we've raised ourselves," Moccia said. "I would be lying if I told you I foresee a balanced athletic budget in the future this year, but the reality is we will have plans to continue as many noncompetitive events as we're allowed that are revenue generating."
Not to be overlooked were the guarantee games the Aggies had this fall against football powers UCLA and Florida, both of which were canceled when the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference altered their seasons. The loss of each date cost NMSU approximately $2.75 million in revenue, not to mention the Sept. 19 home game against New Mexico in what would have been the largest home crowd of the season for the Aggies.
Another concern was testing athletes on a regular basis. Arvizu said there is a limitation on how many COVID-19 tests can be conducted due to a shortage of available units. He said NMSU is looking into a partnership with a private lab that can handle the frequency and turnaround time necessary to clear student-athletes for workouts.
Football coach Doug Martin said it would be difficult to have a full 10- to 12-game spring season and then turn around to play another full season in the fall. Preferably, he said, he’d like any kind of spring schedule to be treated like an exhibition tour with a limited number of dates.
“Those games would need to be limited, in my opinion,” Martin said. “I really like, kind of, what Mario was talking about, a four-game schedule to treat this more like a glorified spring practice. More of an extensive spring practice would be really valuable for the players and for the fans, kind of generate some interest going into next fall.
"I just worry about the health of the players physically, not from COVID but just physically," he added. "Injuries and those type things. If you’re going to play up to eight games, 10 games in the spring and then turn right back around and play in the fall, football-wise you’re really starting to tax those young guys quite a bit.”
