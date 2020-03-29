The way-back machine keeps grinding out the basketball classics and Sunday’s trip back to the 1997 NCAA national championship was a good one.
CBS began rebroadcasting some of the best games in March Madness history with last week’s sampling that included the fabled 1983 national championship in The Pit that saw coach Jim Valvano and North Carolina State upset Houston, 54-52.
Sunday’s schedule included the ’97 game between Arizona and Kentucky, a game the Wildcats (Arizona version) won to complete a memorable tournament most Lobos fans still wince about.
Of course that Arizona team will always be remembered for guards Mike Bibby and Miles Simon, but its starting big man was Albuquerque’s own A.J. Bramlett. A 6-foot-11 sophomore out of La Cueva High School, he was one of three high-profile New Mexico recruits to play in the tournament that year. And for a while it seemed like all three would make a serious run at the Final Four in Minneapolis.
The University of New Mexico entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the East Region after reaching the Western Athletic Conference tournament finals against Utah. The Utes were the No. 2 seed in the West Region.
Lobos fans need no reminder that their team, led by a pair of future NBA players in all-time leading scorer Charles “Spider” Smith and Albuquerque High grad Kenny Thomas, survived a first-round scare from Old Dominion only to lose in the second round by a point to No. 6 Louisville. It remains one of the most painful losses in postseason history for a program that has still never reached the Sweet 16.
Duke was the No. 2 seed in the Southeast but was stunned by coach Pete Gillen’s No. 10 Providence Friars in the second round. Duke’s roster included New Mexico Military grad Taymon Domzalski, a product of Lovington who went on to become the first player under Mike Krzyzewski’s watch to become a doctor later in life.
Arizona, Kentucky, North Carolina and Minnesota reached the Final Four, with the championship game going to overtime. Bramlett fouled out in the first minute of OT before his teammates pulled out a five-point win over storied Kentucky. One of the many notable players in the game was Kentucky’s Allen Edwards, who was recently fired as head coach at Wyoming.
Bramlett is still pretty visible these days, working for the New Mexico Activities Association as general manager of sports properties.
While we’d prefer to see the present-day version of March Madness, at least it’s entertaining to take a stroll down memory lane.
u u u
The NCAA is expected to vote Monday on whether to allow Division I spring sports student-athletes another year of eligibility after the association canceled the remainder of the spring season amid COVID-19. It impacts baseball, softball, tennis, golf and lacrosse.
At the heart of the debate is what happens to seniors who, in essence, had their final year of eligibility of taken away because of the outbreak. If the Division I Council approves a measure to allow an extra year for those students, it opens the door for all college teams to have dramatically expanded rosters next season thanks to the influx of incoming freshmen and other recruits. At the very least it opens debates over what that means to teams all over the country.
Closer to home, the impact is minimal for the University of New Mexico baseball team. Off to a 14-4 start when things were shut down, the Lobos had just three seniors on this year’s roster: infielder Justin Watari, outfielder Tanner Baker and pitcher Nathaniel Garley.
u u u
The annual Fidel Gutierrez Memorial Golf Tournament is one of the latest victims of the global pandemic. The event’s organizers announced early last week that the tournament would be pushed back several months.
Originally scheduled for May 1 at the Santa Fe Country Club, it has been moved to Sept. 18, with a 1:30 shotgun start at the club. The four-person scramble comes with all the usual luncheon, awards, hole contests and team prizes, as well as a putting contest.
Proceeds for the tournament go to the Fidel Lee Gutierrez Lifetime Fund at the Santa Fe Community Foundation, a fund that benefits youth organizations around the state.
For more information, call 505-670-2963.
u u u
The NMAA may have slammed the door on the remainder of the 2019-20 sports schedule, but that hasn’t stopped a social media push from softball coaches to organize an impromptu “state” tournament this summer.
A number of coaches in Class 4A have proposed on Facebook a tournament for varsity teams in what amounts to an informal championship event in June, assuming social distancing is lifted.
Among the proposals for sites is Las Cruces, with the event following a simple three-day format that would somewhat mirror the process used at the annual NMAA tournament previously set for May in Rio Rancho.
u u u
Six members of the New Mexico Highlands indoor track and field team have been named to the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference team.
Junior Annie Topal was named first team in the long jump and triple jump, and earned all-conference academic honors. Senior Abbigale Butler was named first team in the pentathlon and graduate transfer Taneika Elliston was second team in the same event.
Senior Kadesha Adams was named first team in the 200 meters and second team in the 60 meters. Sophomore Kaitlyn Scott and freshman Charity Johnson, were second team in, respectively, the weighted throw and 400 meters.
