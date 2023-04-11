The Lobos have their big man — one of them, anyway.

In the market for a low-post road grader after the exit of 6-foot-8 power forwards Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team landed 6-10 center Nelly Junior Joseph on Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph is no stranger to Lobos fans. He was a starter for Iona when the Gaels visited The Pit for the Pitino-vs.-Pitino showdown in December. Despite battling foul trouble, Joseph scored 21 points with six rebounds and a blocked shot in 26 minutes of an 82-74 UNM victory.

