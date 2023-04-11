The Lobos have their big man — one of them, anyway.
In the market for a low-post road grader after the exit of 6-foot-8 power forwards Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team landed 6-10 center Nelly Junior Joseph on Tuesday afternoon.
Joseph is no stranger to Lobos fans. He was a starter for Iona when the Gaels visited The Pit for the Pitino-vs.-Pitino showdown in December. Despite battling foul trouble, Joseph scored 21 points with six rebounds and a blocked shot in 26 minutes of an 82-74 UNM victory.
He helped the Gaels reach the NCAA Tournament and a first-round exit to eventual national champion UConn. Joseph played three seasons at Iona, averaging 13.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for coach Rick Pitino.
Joseph entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after the elder Pitino announced he was leaving for St. John’s. Joesph’s name was immediately connected to UNM as a potential transfer target. Various online reports had him committing to the Lobos and son Richard Pitino in late March, rumors he shot down on his Twitter account.
On Tuesday, Joseph reversed course, posting photos of himself in a Lobos uniform. He hinted at his move to UNM in an April 8 post showing him wearing a turquoise Lobos uniform in The Pit with the caption, “Never going to stop cooking like Mr. White,” and following it with the hashtag #NotCommitted.
“I have been fortunate to have been able to watch Nelly over the last three years and have loved seeing his growth,” Richard Pitino said. “Obviously he is a winner, who has been well-coached and will provide an immediate impact to our basketball program.”
The Lobos still have three open scholarships remaining for the 2023-24 season.