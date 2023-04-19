Three people with ties to the New Mexico State men’s basketball program have filed a lawsuit against the school’s board of regents, former coach Greg Heiar and three Aggies players, alleging staff members were aware of ongoing hazing incidents of a sexual nature and did nothing to correct them.

The lawsuit, filed in Third Judicial District Court in Doña Ana County, lists William Benjamin; his son, former Aggies player William “Deuce” Benjamin; and Shakiru Odunewu as plaintiffs. Odunewu and Deuce Benjamin were freshman teammates at NMSU last season while the elder Benjamin is an ex-Aggies standout.

The complaint cites the basketball program’s recent hazing scandal that came to light in February, which led the school to cancel the final six games of the regular season and forced the Aggies skip the Western Athletic Conference postseason tournament.

