Three people with ties to the New Mexico State men’s basketball program have filed a lawsuit against the school’s board of regents, former coach Greg Heiar and three Aggies players, alleging staff members were aware of ongoing hazing incidents of a sexual nature and did nothing to correct them.
The lawsuit, filed in Third Judicial District Court in Doña Ana County, lists William Benjamin; his son, former Aggies player William “Deuce” Benjamin; and Shakiru Odunewu as plaintiffs. Odunewu and Deuce Benjamin were freshman teammates at NMSU last season while the elder Benjamin is an ex-Aggies standout.
The complaint cites the basketball program’s recent hazing scandal that came to light in February, which led the school to cancel the final six games of the regular season and forced the Aggies skip the Western Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
Heiar was fired eight days after the allegations went public, which started with what was then an unidentified Aggies player filing a police report on Feb. 10, in which he alleged three teammates had hazed him and at least one other player throughout the 2022-23 season.
The lawsuit identifies the younger Benjamin as the player who filed the initial report.
An ensuing investigation led NMSU to cancel the team’s game that weekend, then halt the program’s operations for the remainder of the season — an unprecedented move for a Division I program that was, at the time, less than a year removed from an NCAA Tournament run.
The complaint identifies Odunewu as the primary victim of Aggies teammates Doctor Bradley, Kim Aiken Jr. and Deshawndre Washington. The younger Benjamin was also harassed for much of the season, according to the lawsuit.
Among the allegations outlined in the complaint is a Nov. 12, 2022, road trip to El Paso where Odunewu was said to have been tackled and pinned to the floor of the team bus by Washington, Bradley and Aiken. The three pulled down Odunewu's pants and underwear, slapping his buttocks while “he felt fingers inserted into his anus while his scrotum was simultaneously squeezed,” the complaint said.
No one did anything to stop the attack, which came on the heels of months of harassment directed toward Odunenwu and Benjamin, the complaint says.
The complaint alleges it began in summer 2022 when Odunewu was taking a shower in the team facility. Washington, Bradley and Aiken pulled back the shower curtain and forced Odunewu to do squats as they slapped his buttocks while Bradley filmed the episode, the lawsuit states.
“[Odunewu] was traumatized by the event,” the complaint reads. “From that point on, after practices, Shak tried to be the first person in the locker room so that he could get out before Aiken, Bradley and Washington came in. He could not always avoid them.”
Benjamin faced similar harassment in the locker room. The complaint alleges Benjamin was constantly “mentally abused” by the three players as he was asked, “Are you a humble bitch?”
The complaint states Benjamin and Odunewu approached the coaching staff separately, with no subsequent action by Heiar and his assistants. Concerns were first brought to the coaches’ attention early in the season, the plaintiffs alleged. The attacks generally took place in the locker room before team activities.
“The coaches and staff often showed up late to practice and did little to supervise,” the complaint states. “At times, some were around when the attacks were going on and they did nothing to look into what was happening nor to stop it.”
At least one other player and an unidentified member of the staff were subjected to harassment from Washington, Aiken and Bradley. The additional player was not identified in the complaint.
“By doing nothing, coach Heiar and his staff emboldened and empowered Aiken, Bradley and Washington, giving them substantial power over their teammates. That power was used to commit acts of sexual assault and battery against Shak Odunewu, Deuce Benjamin and others,” the complaint states.
The lawsuit also names assistant coach Dominique Taylor as a defendant.
NMSU launched a pair of internal investigations during the 2022-23 season: One for a fatal shooting incident involving Aggies player Mike Peake during a November road trip to Albuquerque, the other after the hazing reports went public. According to the complaint, Benjamin was never contacted nor interviewed about the hazing allegations.
Heiar’s dismissal led to the hiring of Jason Hooten in March. The former Sam Houston State coach has since dealt with a mass exodus of players. As of Thursday, 15 Aggies with eligibility left have entered the NCAA transfer portal. That includes Benjamin and Odunewu.
“Due to the actions of others (which I will not go into here), that dream has turned into a nightmare,” Benjamin wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday. “Adding insult to injury, coach Hooten recently informed me that it would be in my best interest to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere.”
Aiken was a senior on last season’s team and has completed his eligibility. A 6-foot-8 redshirt sophomore, Bradley has already signed with Northern Illinois while Washington, a 6-7 forward, remains unsigned.